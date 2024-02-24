The new minister embarks on the path to post-electoral reconciliation – Politics





On his first official day as the new minister responsible for coordinating the country's political, legal and security affairs, Hadi Tjahjanto visited the leaders of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), the country's largest Islamic organization; A decision which, according to experts, demonstrates the government's focus on post-election reconciliation efforts. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo on Wednesday promoted Hadi from Minister of Agrarian and Land Planning to his new post. The coordinating minister then went to the Central Council of the NU (PBNU) at its central office in Jakarta the next day to meet with the organization's president, Yahya Cholil Staquf. After the meeting, Hadi told reporters that his visit was part of the government's reconciliation efforts following the February 14 general elections, in which Gerindra Party boss and outgoing Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto has secured an unassailable lead, according to various quick counts by credible pollsters. . “The PBNU is a massive organization,” the former Indonesian Army (TNI) commander said in a statement released by his office on Thursday. “That’s why he has an important role to play [in maintaining] a favorable situation after the presidential and legislative elections. Among the important items on Hadi's agenda in his new post is “continuing coordination with important figures and mass organizations”, which he described as key elements of the nation that must be closely linked. After the meeting, Yahya told the press that the PBNU would be ready to work with the government to maintain a conducive environment after the elections. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times a week, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the most important issues of the day, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. for subscribing to our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. See more newsletters Also read: Jokowi eyes stability and smooth transition in cabinet reshuffle

