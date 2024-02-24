Britain must decolonize from America

Share Liz Truss is the latest Brit to be hypnotized by Old Glory

“I’m afraid of the Americans/I’m afraid of the world.” So sang David Bowie. After seeing a McDonald's pop up during a trip to Java, the great “Starman” felt a deep sense of revulsion towards our neighbors across the Atlantic. This is unfortunately not a feeling shared by our politicians, who cannot seem to get enough of Old Glory.

Even as Boris Johnson argues with Tucker Carlson over the fallout from his interview with prominent amateur historian Vladimir Putin, Liz Truss honored Annual Washington Conservative Political Action Conference. The 49 Day Queen has worked hard to curry favor with American conservatives. Armed with a book to sell and a reputation to uphold, she preached to the converted about the wisdom of tax cuts and the horrors of woke, globalism and the “deep state.”

Same day as Johnson said The sun the world “felt safer, calmer and more stable” with Trump at the helm, she supported the Donald and claimed that Joe Biden was “sleeping at the wheel.” They are part of a growing group coterie of Trump conservative enthusiasts. Where Nigel Farage leads, today's conservatives usually follow.

Even though Labor is unlikely to accept Farage's offer Having replaced the GB News studio with the US embassy, ​​Keir Starmer cannot pretend his party is any less Yankee than the Conservatives. He might now find her enthusiasm to get down on one knee a little embarrassing. But his shadow chancellor lifted his security measures directly from Biden. He also has gets inspired of Ronald Reagan's campaigns while his deputies try to encode a fundamental right to abortion in the United Kingdom based on a decision of the United States Supreme Court.

Everywhere you look, British policy is dependent on American thinking. We refer to by-elections and local elections as “mid-terms.” Constitutional illiterates chatter about a “separation of powers” ​​rather than the king in Parliament. Complaints about bishops' interference in politics come from commentators who fail to realize that our relationship between church and state is closer to that of Iran than that of the United States.

Although we are much more European in the form of our political system, our economy and our social outlookAmerica plays a more important role in British political discourse. Like Dominic Sandbrook underlines, pro-Europeans will be more likely to tell you about the harms of repealing Roe vs Wades rather than naming the current Belgian Prime Minister. The right is no better. Truss confused Reaganomics with its Thatcherite equivalent. It suffered from going on a borrowing spree without the world's reserve currency and the spending cuts that come with it.

The roots of our political Americanization are found in our common language. We will never be able to match our linguistic brethren's ability to disseminate popular culture. Gorging The west wing It's so much easier than having to endure The castles subtitles. British moviegoers were hung in Hollywood since the beginning of cinema. Despite the Beatles' best efforts to beat the Yankees at their own game, our popular culture is downstream from the Americas. The Simpsons-The brain is difficult to turn off when you move into politics.

This can be quite funny. It was hard not to appreciate the surrealism of protesters chanting “hands up, don’t shoot” against community support workers armed only with their pronouns. But we can only fear that our American addiction is eroding our national self-esteem. Schoolchildren flogged over Rosa Parks will have little investment to embrace the history of our island. We meekly acquiesce as Americans write off the Anglo-Saxons or accuse Britain of slavery.

Decolonize of our American overlords will be difficult. Prohibition Of mice and Men schools or edit Steve McQueen out of The great Escape will change little. But we can't just hope that kids will pronounce tomato correctly until demographics create an Atlantic language barrier. Throwing off our Yankee chains means reckoning with decades of self-imposed timidity.

On this point, Enoch Powell was right. Allying with his mother's country may have been Winston Churchill's best option, but since the Second World War, Britain has subordinated itself to American interests, at the expense of our economic and cultural independence. Staying away from Vietnam meant nothing after we got dragged into the quagmires of Afghanistan and Iraq. The star-studded Atlanticism of conservatives clinging to the memory of Maggie and Ron threatens to repeat the mistake in Taiwan.

Deceiving ourselves into thinking our relationship is special has allowed us to ignore our growing humiliation. Even Reagan tried to obstruct Thatcher over the Falklands and betrayed her trust over Grenada. Today's conservatives need the same political and cultural confidence as Charles De Gaulle (or Hugh Grant).

However, Trump's potential return to the White House offers Britain an ideal opportunity to regain some cultural independence. As arrogant as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs may be towards him, the 45th The president was a true friend of Britain, pro-Brexit, pro-Queen and pro-trade deal. In their campaign to reinstall him, his acolytes provided useful tips for any future conservative leader aiming to take back our sclerotic institutions in a less calamitous way than the latest CPAC star.

The right will never succeed in truly reforming Britain until voters understand that there are alternative methods of delivering healthcare than the NHS or the model they have seen. emergency We won't get there by imitating our American counterparts, we are a fundamentally different country with a different set of problems. Conservatives should take inspiration from David Bowie. A declaration of independence is required.

William Atkinson is deputy editor of ConservativeHome.

