President Jokowi visits Bitung, urges residents to be disciplined in business





Liputan6.com, Bitung – President Joko Widodo attended a friendly event with Mekaar clients assisted by Madani National Capital (PNM) at the Sport Hall & Convention, Bitung City, North Sulawesi, Friday (23/2/2024). In his speech, President Jokowi highlighted the importance of work enthusiasm and discipline as the main keys to business success. The president said that a strong work spirit is the beginning of success. This is evident from his own experience of starting a business in 1988, starting with sales in the city of Solo until he successfully entered the international market. “The spirit of hard work is the key to our success or failure in business,” he said. Jokowi stressed the importance of discipline, especially in terms of financial management. He gave a concrete example of the importance of paying installments on time for PNM Mekaar customers. It is very important to be disciplined. If we took 5 million from PNM Mekaar, for example, Monday we have to pay in installments, Monday we have to pay in installments, Monday we have to prepare. If we promise Friday, today Friday the promise must be paid in installments, today we must pay in installments. “This is called discipline,” Jokowi added. The President also appreciated the development of PNM Mekaar, which since its establishment in 2015 has seen rapid growth with 15.2 million customers and fund disbursement amounting to IDR 244 trillion. In North Sulawesi, there are 125,000 customers with circulating money of IDR 2.1 trillion. Jokowi also expressed his appreciation for local products made by PNM Mekaar customers, such as taro chips and well-packaged onion nuts. The President also highlighted the importance of branding and attractive packaging to increase the sale value of products. Use loans for working capital and not for unnecessary consumption. We have to be able to curb the fact that it's not our money. “It is our common money that we use for our business,” Jokowi said. The event concluded with a message from the President on the importance of maintaining product quality, competitive pricing and on-time delivery. The President was also accompanied in this activity by Minister of PUPR Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of State Enterprises Erick Thohir, Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Territorial Planning/Head of the National Land Agency Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono. Next, the Chief Director of the National Capital of Madani Arief Mulyadi, the Governor of North Sulawesi Olly Dondokambey and the Mayor of Bitung Maurits Mantiri.

