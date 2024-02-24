“Article 370” Fame Raj Zutshi is Imran Khan's father-in-law, made his debut with his brother-in-law, Aamir's film





Yami Gautam's latest film Article 370 is making headlines. The actress, pregnant with her first child, received widespread praise for her role as an intelligence officer in the film. The film is produced by Aditya Dhar and comes just before the upcoming parliamentary elections in the country. The film was about the need to abolish Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. This helped the people of Kashmir realize their dream of leading a normal life. However, it is the veteran actor, Raj Zutshi's character, who is winning hearts.

Raj Zutshi is Imran Khan's father-in-law

For those who don't know, Raj Zutshi's real name is Rajendranath Zutshi. He was born in a Kashmiri Hindu family in Srinagar. His grandfather, Dinanath Jutshi was also an actor. However, not many people know that Raj Zutshi is the father-in-law of Bollywood actor Imran Khan. Yes, he is the second husband of Aamir Khan's cousin Nuzhat Jahan. However, the ex-couple split in 2007 after being together for 16 years.

Recommend Read: When Imran Khan Sold His Ferrari and Left His Bungalow to 'Fix' His Daughter, Imara

Although Nuzhat and Raj did not have children, the latter was extremely close to his stepson, Imran Khan. He was very happy when Imran Khan made his acting debut with his uncle, Aamir Khan's production film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.

Aamir Khan and Raj Zutshi started together with the film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

Not many people know that Raj Zutshi and Aamir Khan debuted together in Bollywood forty years ago with the film Qayamat se Quamat Tak. Once, in an interview with India Forums, Raj was asked if he harbored any bitterness for not succeeding in films. To which the actor declared that he had none. He also added that if he had been bitter, his life would have become hell. He reportedly said:

“If I was bitter, life would be hell. Aamir (Khan) and I started together in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, but we grew differently as an actor. People still say to me 'Aamir kahan pahuch gaya' , but this is not the case”. This doesn't make me sad. It’s just that our paths have been different as actors.

Well, not only Raj Zutshi, but Imran also shares a warm relationship with him. Once in an interview, Imran said that it was his stepfather, Raj, who was like a father figure to him while he was growing up.

Next Read: When Jiah Khan was rumored to be Aamir Khan's half-sister, his father rejected it

GREAT NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a single story. Get the app

GREAT NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a single story. Choose your Android or IOS (Apple) device

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodshaadis.com/articles/raj-zutshi-is-imran-khans-step-dad-49610 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos