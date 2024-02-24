Trump says 'black people' love him because he was 'discriminated against' in the justice system





COLUMBIA, S.C. Former President Donald Trump says black people love him because he faced discrimination in the legal system, something they can relate to.

“I've been charged a second time, a third time, and a fourth time, and a lot of people have said that's why black people love me, because they've been so badly hurt and discriminated against , and they actually saw me as a human being. They were discriminated against,” he said.

“I'm being indicted for you, the American people. I'm being indicted for you, the black people. I'm being indicted for many different groups by sick people, they're sick people,” Trump said Friday night in a speech at the gala annual of the Black Conservative Federation, during which he received the “Champion of Black America” award.

Trump, throughout his nearly two-hour speech, suggested that his support for Black Americans came from their understanding of how corrupt systems can lead to “great evil.”

“Some of the greatest evils in our nation's history come from corrupt systems that attempt to target and subjugate others to deprive them of their freedom and rights,” Trump said. “I think that’s why black people are so supportive of me now, because they see that what’s happening to me is happening to them.”

Trump said Black Americans showed their support for him by accepting merchandise bearing his photo ID.

“My ID photo, we've all seen it, and you know who embraced it more than anyone? The black population,” Trump said. “You see black people walking around with my photo ID, you know, they're making shirts and selling them for $19 a piece. By the way, it's pretty incredible millions.”

Trump appeared at the event with other black Republican politicians, including Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Reps. Wesley Hunt of Texas and Byron Donalds of Florida, and Ben Carson, who was the secretary of the Department of Housing and of Trump's Urban Development.

Adam Wasolis Sr., 33, of the Bronx, New York, said he agreed with Trump's description of his appeal to black voters.

I completely understand why some black men may feel that they resonate with his issues, because most of the issues that have plagued black men have been legal issues,” said Wasolis, vice chair of the New York Young Republican Black Caucus. .

Before the gala, Jasmine Harris, the Biden campaign's black media director, called Trump an “anti-black bully” and a “proud exemplar of modern racism.”

“This is the same man who falsely accused the Central Park Five, questioned the humanity of George Floyd, compared his own impeachment trial to a lynching, and made the unemployment gap for black workers increases during his presidency,” Harris said.

Donald Trump has been showing black Americans his true colors for years: an incompetent, anti-black tyrant who holds us in such low esteem that he publicly dined with white nationalists a week after declaring his candidacy for 2024, he said. -she adds.

Trump, for his part, called Biden “racist” Friday night.

“Joe Biden has really shown himself to be a very nasty, vicious racist. He has been racist,” Trump said. “Whether you like it or not. I happen to not like it. Joe Biden has really proven himself to be a very nasty, vicious racist. He has been racist. Whether you like it or not. I It turns out that he doesn't like it. … Biden spent years rubbing shoulders with a notorious segregationist, you know that.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump's remarks.

Biden served with segregationists like former South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond, and he touted his ability to compromise with them. This week, Biden said he had served with “real racists” during his long career, but that today's Republican Party was worse.

“I served with Strom Thurmond. I served with all these guys who set terrible racial records. But guess what? These guys are worse. These guys don't believe in basic democratic principles,” he said. he declared at a fundraiser in California.

Trump's comments come as his allies prepare to launch an effort to give Republicans a historic share of the black vote in the 2024 election.

We have coalition groups across the country that are ready to roll out initiatives in these communities very, very soon, that will focus on voter outreach and engagement and things like messaging in Black communities, Darrell Scott, a black pastor based in Ohio who is an adviser to Trump and helping to lead the effort, told NBC News.

Black Conservative Federation organizers said at their event that they were mobilizing groups nationwide in hopes of ensuring that Trump wins a majority of black male votes in a general election matchup against Biden .

“I believe President Trump will get 50 percent of the black male vote,” said Diante Johnson, the Black Conservative Federation. “The Democratic Party has literally pushed black men aside.”

