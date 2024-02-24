Trump Warns of Our Country's Enemies at Christian Media Rally | Donald Trump





Donald Trump told a warmly receptive religious media Thursday that it is the people inside our country who are more dangerous than those outside, in his latest effort to mobilize Christian fundamentalists who have radically swung behind him in recent years.

Trump's speech in Nashville, Tennessee, at the National Religious Broadcasters Presidential Forum Gala provided him with the opportunity to appear in front of hundreds of Christian media figures whose approval and willingness to take his message to the antenna could lead to huge turnout in November.

The greatest threat does not come from outside our country, I truly believe it comes from within, said Trump, whose searing speech focused largely on his political enemies. It is the people inside our country who are more dangerous than those outside.

The former president's relationship with the religious right has changed since his unlikely run for president in 2016, when his campaign encountered deep skepticism from conservative Christian leaders who initially threw their support behind Ted Cruz.

Since then, Trump has consolidated support from Christian fundamentalists. In 2016, in exchange for the support of prominent conservative pastors, he offered them direct participation in policymaking through an evangelical advisory council, giving right-wing Christian religious leaders unprecedented access to the White House.

In my first term, I fought harder for Christians than any president ever has before, Trump said. And I will fight even harder for Christians with four more years in the White House.

In his speech, Trump promised to create a new task force to combat anti-Christian bias by investigating discrimination, harassment and persecution against Christians in America. He pledged to appoint more conservative judges, reminded the audience of his decision to break with decades of international consensus and move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, and assured that the incoming Trump administration would particularly aim transgender people, for example, by approving policies to restrict access to gender-affirming health care.

The event brought together key figures from the former presidents' coalition, from the president of the Heritage Foundation to the far-right former leader of the Alliance Defending Freedom, Michael Harris.

A nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) is prohibited from directly campaigning for any candidate for public office, a fact that its president, Troy Miller, mentioned during his opening speech. Trump was nonetheless the star of the show, with speakers lavishing praise on him in an atmosphere similar to that of one of his campaign rallies.

Appearing on stage in front of Donald Trump is like opening for the king himself, George Strait, Heritage Foundations President Kevin Roberts said, to laughter and applause. If you do well, everyone will be very nice. If you do poorly, no one will remember it anyway.

The event highlighted the Heritage Foundations Project 2025, a presidential transition project that envisions reshaping the executive branch to maximize the president's power. Many fear that Trump's first acts if he gains power would be to take revenge on his political enemies, mass deportation of immigrants and rollback legal protections for LGBTQ+ people.

He also highlighted the central role that Christian fundamentalism would play in Trump's second term, with Miller saying: “One of the most dangerous lies spread today is the separation of church and state.

