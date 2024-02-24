At least 15 dead in residential fire in Nanjing, eastern China

At least 15 people were killed and 44 injured in a fire at a residential building in Nanjing, eastern China, local authorities said Saturday.

The fire broke out early Friday morning, authorities said at a news conference. A preliminary investigation suggests the fire broke out on the first floor of the building, where e-bikes were placed.

The building is located in the Yuhuatai district of Nanjing, a city of more than 8 million people located about 260 kilometers northwest of Shanghai.

By 6 a.m. local time, the fire had been extinguished and a search and rescue operation ended around 2 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

Images circulating on Chinese social media showed a skyscraper on fire in the middle of the night, with black smoke escaping.

Other images showed huge flames consuming several floors of the building, the flashing lights of emergency vehicles visible nearby in the darkness.

Additional footage, apparently taken later, shows white smoke billowing from several points in the building.

The 44 injured were sent to hospitals for treatment, officials added.

One of them was in critical condition while another was seriously injured, they said.

At a press conference, the city's mayor, Chen Zhichang, offered his condolences and apologies to the victims' families.

The country has seen a series of deadly fires in recent months, often caused by authorities' negligence, prompting President Xi Jinping to call last month for “careful consideration” and increased efforts to “curb the frequency of safety accidents.

Fires and other fatal accidents are common in China due to lax safety standards and poor enforcement.

In January, dozens of people died after a fire broke out at a store in the central city of Xinyu, with the official Xinhua news agency reporting that the fire was caused by “illegal” use. fire by workers in the basement of the store.

The fire came just days after a late-evening fire at a school in central China's Henan province killed 13 schoolchildren as they slept in a dormitory.

A teacher at the school told the public agency Hebei Daily that all the victims belonged to the same third grade class, made up of children aged 9 and 10.

National media suggested the fire was caused by an electric heater.

And in November, 26 people were killed and dozens more were hospitalized after a fire at the offices of a coal company in northern China's Shanxi province.

The previous month, an explosion at a barbecue restaurant in the northwest of the country killed 31 people and prompted authorities to embark on a national campaign to promote workplace safety.

In April, a fire at a hospital in Beijing killed 29 people and forced desperate survivors to jump out of windows to escape.