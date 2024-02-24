[TRANSKRIP] Press release after the inauguration of the Lolak Dam • President of the Republic of Indonesia





President Joko Widodo:

Yes, back to Lolak Dam in Bolaang Mongondow, it costs a budget of IDR 2,020,000,000,000, but whatever happens in the future, it will be very beneficial for North Sulawesi Province, both for rice field irrigation, I said earlier that 2,200 hectares can be irrigated, then The storage capacity is 16 million cubic meters, this is also a very large amount, and also for raw water for residents of Bolaang Mongondow and perhaps it can also be collected in Manado in case of shortage there. Journalist:

For action When is raw water used, sir? President Joko Widodo:

Yes, if you feel that this is not enough. If there is already a shortage in the community, this means that it becomes a reserve for the community's raw water. If the company still does not lack and can take advantage of what currently exists, there is no problem. Journalist:

Sir, what about the construction of Sawangan Dam in Manado town, which also contributed to the 2014 flash flood? Will North Sulawesi also be able to add additional dams? President Joko Widodo:

Now, after the construction of the Kuwil Dam, the floods have reduced a lot in Manado, but an additional dam needs to be added, which is still being checked, designed, everything. What really reduces it is the Kuwil dam. Previously, there were floods in Manado every year. It's a way to control flooding from there. Journalist:

Mr. President, what are the hopes perhaps when the Lolak Dam is used, especially since it is one of the centers of rice agricultural production in North Sulawesi? President Joko Widodo:

Yes, we hope that rice productivity in Bolaang Mongondow will increase, so don't just think about North Sulawesi. There may already be a surplus here, but it may also be passed on to other provinces that still have a deficit in rice production. I think we need to look at this from a macro perspective in Indonesia. I said earlier that we still had very few dams. I said it earlier, as a match, Korea has 20,000, PRC/China we have 98,000, we have 292 dams just so that the next government is also concerned with water management, we really need to concentrate energy because in the future food and energy will be contested by everyone countries, right? THANKS. Journalist:

Thank you sir.

