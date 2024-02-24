Politics
Boris and world leaders arrive in Ukraine to mark 2nd anniversary of Putin's war
FORMER Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived in Ukraine to mark the second anniversary of the Russian invasion.
Johnson joins a long list of dignitaries arriving in Ukraine to show support for the struggling nation.
“On this dark second anniversary of Putin's invasion, I am honored to be here in Ukraine,” Johnson said in a message on X.
“With their indomitable courage, I have no doubt that the Ukrainians will win and expel Putin’s forces – provided we provide them with the military, political and economic aid they need.”
This comes with reaffirmed support from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Today on X, the Prime Minister said: “In Life will conquer death. Light will conquer darkness. Ukraine will prevail. Slava Ukraini.”
Sunak also said last night that Britain was prepared to do “whatever it takes” and pledged a whopping $250 million for artillery shell production.
He said: “This is the time to show that tyranny will never triumph and to say once again that we will stand with Ukraine today and tomorrow.
“We are prepared to do whatever it takes, for as long as it takes, until they prevail.”
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron also warned his allies against compromising on Russia's war in Ukraine.
Speaking at the UN General Assembly on Friday, Cameron said: “Two years on, I recognize that some people want to rethink the situation. There is a sense of weariness. There are other problems.
“A compromise may seem attractive. But it is a mistake. We must recognize the price of abandonment.
“Putin said there would be no peace until Russia’s goals were achieved.
“And in his latest interview, he carefully avoided confirming that he was happy with the land currently seized in Ukraine.”
The Foreign Minister added: “This is not a man looking for compromise. Rather, he is a neo-imperialist tyrant who believes that might is right.
Foreign dignitaries in Ukraine
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen joins Johnson in Ukraine.
The Western leader spoke to X to express her solidarity shortly after her arrival.
She said: “In kyiv, to mark the anniversary of the second year of Russia's war against Ukraine.
“And to celebrate the extraordinary resistance of the Ukrainian people.
“More than ever, we firmly support Ukraine. Financially, economically, militarily, morally. Until the country is finally free.”
Also in Ukraine are the prime ministers of Italy, Canada and Belgium.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned of the risk of becoming a victim of Russian propaganda during a ceremony at Antonov Airport in Hostemel.
The war in Ukraine
Two years ago, Putin sent a deadly army into Ukraine in an attack that shocked the world.
On Saturday, Ukrainian army chief Oleksandr Syrsky said he remained convinced that “light” would triumph over “darkness.”
“I am convinced that unity is our victory. And it will definitely happen. Because light always conquers darkness!” » Syrsky said on social media.
The head of the Ukrainian army recalled that few people believed that Ukraine could repel a Russian advance in the first days of the war in 2022.
He said: “When thousands of columns of Russian invaders moved from all directions towards Ukraine, when thousands of missiles and bombs fell on our territory, no one in the world believed that we would survive.
“No one believed it, but Ukraine believed it! It believed, accepted the battle and survived.”
The army chief then praised the fallen Ukrainian soldiers and the efforts of their troops, who managed to liberate the lands of the northeast and south.
He added that two years later, Ukraine remained determined to fight.
Since the start of the war, 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers and at least 10,000 civilians have also been killed, although there are fears that the figure is likely much higher.
This estimate includes more than 560 children.
During this time, at least 302,000 Russian soldiers were killed on the front lines.
However, it is estimated that Russia only lost 79 civilians.
Horrific war crimes committed in Ukraine after Putin launched invasion
UKRAINIAN officials estimate there have been more than 100,000 cases of war crimes committed by Russian forces since February 2022.
On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.
The UN commission of inquiry into the war against Ukraine concluded that Putin's cronies were responsible for the kidnapping and deportation of tens of thousands of children.
At the same time, Russian forces have also been found responsible for the torture and murder of thousands of Ukrainian civilians, as well as countless rapes.
The Russian despot has denied targeting civilians, but further investigations into the war have revealed missile strikes targeted at civilian refugees, multiple shootings at civilian vehicles and instances where civilians were used as shields humans.
Ukrainian forces have also claimed that Russia used filtration camps, which they describe as “modern-day concentration camps”, where masses of Ukrainians were subjected to electric torture, beatings, beatings, stabbing and gunshots.
In annexed regions, Ukrainian civilians were also forced to join pro-Russian separatist forces.
Unapologetically, Putin recently denied starting war in 2022 – instead saying the past two years have been his attempts to end Ukraine's war against him.
In an interview with Tucker Carlson, the Russian tyrant baselessly accused Johnson of orchestrating the ongoing fighting in Ukraine.
Putin said: “It's very sad for me… we could have stopped these hostilities with war already a year and a half ago.”
Putin claimed that negotiations to end the war were underway 18 months ago and that Johnson was personally responsible for their failure.
The former prime minister has previously dismissed the claims as “utter nonsense” and said he had only expressed “concerns” about the possible peace deal.
|
