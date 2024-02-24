Donald Trump speaks at the Black Conservative Federation gala in Colombia before the opening of the Republican primary elections





COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – Former President Donald Trump delivered his final remarks before Saturday's critical South Carolina Republican primary on Friday night at the Black Conservative Federation gala.

The Black Conservative Federation is a millennial-aligned black conservative organization whose mission is to promote economic stability, educational opportunity, and community empowerment. The gala took place Friday at 6 p.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

The theme of this year's gala was Restoring the American Dream.

After thanking various supporters, including Sen. Tim Scott and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, Trump explained how he plans to oust the Biden administration, which he called ineffective and corrupt.

Our country has been through hell, and in many cases it is in hell, the Republican Party frontrunner said.

He said that under the Biden administration, the country has faced an open border and a massive influx of illegal immigrants, high mortgages and soaring inflation that rose more than 50% in during Biden's term, as well as costly tangles in the Russia-Ukraine war and with Israel. -Hamas War.

Trump focused on illegal immigration as the central tenet of his Friday remarks, accusing the Biden administration of flooding our cities with deadly gangs and drugs in the biggest crime wave we have ever seen . He argued that Biden had disenfranchised minority populations, including by offering work permits to migrants.

The former president also made a point of addressing the country's recent bad elections, calling the numerous accusations against him election interference.

Joe Biden is a threat to democracy, Trump said. When they interfere in elections, it's like in a third world country.

Trump also touted his achievements toward black conservatives during his speech at the gala. He said his administration ushered in a period of record unemployment for black youth and an increase in homeownership for black families.

He called his approval of Tim Scott's Opportunity Zones a decision that supported economic development. He also said his administration has provided record levels of funding to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

He mocked his Republican primary opponent, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, by saying he assigned her to his cabinet so she would vacate the governorship for Henry McMaster, a supporter Trump's long-time leader.

Nikki, we'll see how this goes, he said, referring to his prospects in the primary.

He stressed the importance of the 2024 elections, saying they were far more important than the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

I don't think the country will survive if he wins these elections, he said, referring to the Democratic Party.

He ended his speech by asking people to vote for him and promising to make America great again.

The gala took place just 12 hours before the first polls opened for the S.C. Republican presidential primary, which the former president is currently leading.

Trump has won both contests in the GOP primary so far. The former president won handily in Iowa, defeating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, and won by 11 points in a head-to-head race against Haley on Jan. 23 in New Hampshire.

