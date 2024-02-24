Jailed Imran Khan writes to IMF, demands election audit before new loan





Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday confirmed that he had sent a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) demanding that it conduct an audit of the election results before 'approve any new loans for Islamabad, The News International reported.

“The letter was written to the IMF and will be sent today. If the country gets a loan in such a situation, who will return it?” The PTI chief told media during a hearing on the reference to $190 million at Adiala jail.

The former prime minister warned that the loan would lead to more poverty and increase the burden on the country.

According to the News International report, Khan's update on the letter comes a day after PTI senator Ali Zafar announced that the party founder had decided to write to the global lender urging it to request an audit of the February 8 elections before continuing negotiations with Islamabad for a new loan program.

However, the IMF on Saturday expressed its willingness to work with the new Pakistani government, ignoring its request, according to the newspaper.

Meanwhile, former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the letter had no meaning, adding that if the PTI founder had written against the national interest of the country, then it was condemnable.

“Writing anything for personal gain is shameful. PTI founder's letter will have no meaning,” Dar, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), told media ahead the Punjab Assembly.

Pakistan secured a $3 billion short-term program from the IMF last year, which helped avoid a sovereign debt default. It expires next month and getting a new, much bigger one is widely seen as the new administration's priority, Geo News reported.

While the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and their allies reached an agreement to form a coalition government, the PTI and some other political parties rejected the elections and announced nationwide elections. protests.

The PTI demanded that the election results be published based on Form 45 – the results of a single polling station instead of Form 47 – the consolidated results of a constituency, as the party claimed that the votes had was rigged after its independent candidates won a simple majority. in the National Assembly.

