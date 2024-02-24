In addition to forming a cabinet, Prabowo-Gibran will involve Jokowi in determining the direction of government policy





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo would not only be involved in preparing the cabinet posture of the next Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka government. Dradjad Wibowo, a member of the Expert Council of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN), said that in addition to being involved in cabinet preparation, Jokowi would also be given a role in determining the political direction of the next government. Dradjad said the popularity factor was why Jokowi's role would be so important in the future Prabowo-Gibran government. “So with such an important role, including Mas Gibran also being vice president, I think it is appropriate that he plays an important role later in the formation of the government and future policies,” Dradjad said in Evening compass Of Compass TVFriday (2/23/2024). Also read: Prabowo-Gibran involves Jokowi in the formation of a shadow cabinet for the economic sector Dradjad even revealed that Jokowi's role in the new government would not be limited to the transition period. The “sustainability” factor that Prabowo-Gibran has been promoting from the beginning would be the reason. “I don't think (until the transition period), as I said, we will continue the basis of Pak Jokowi's achievements. Then we will also pursue IKN, pursue downstream, etc. “, said Dradjad. Besides Jokowi, Dradjad continued, Prabowo-Gibran will also involve all general chairmen of supporting political parties (parpol) and supporters of both to prepare the cabinet structure. These political parties include the Gerindra Party, Golkar Party, National Mandate Party (PAN), Democratic Party, Crescent Star Party (PBB), Gelora Party, Garuda Party, Prima and the Indonesian Solidarity Party ( PSI). . “They (the presidents general) will discuss it. Then the names will be decided, then we will see how many belong to political parties, how many belong to non-political parties, and so on,” he added. Also read: Budiman Sudjatmiko considers it natural for Jokowi to participate in the formation of the Prabowo-Gibran cabinet The Prabowo-Gibran camp has started to define the cabinet's position in the economic sector by involving Jokowi, although the vote counting results are not yet complete, as reported Kompas.idThursday (22/2/2024). The reason why they began to appoint cabinet members for the economic sector is that the situation in the future is expected to experience quite difficult times at home and abroad. Jokowi's involvement in designing cabinet members in the economic sector is because the next government is seen as needing a competent personality who can think strategically in formulating economic policies. When designing cabinet members for the economic sector, they will prioritize the merit principle. Get updates Featured News And latest news every day from Kompas.com. Let's join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, by clicking on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join us. First you need to install the Telegram application on your cell phone.





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2024/02/23/18103831/tak-hanya-susun-kabinet-prabowo-gibran-akan-libatkan-jokowi-tentukan-arah The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos