Trump says he supports IVF after Alabama ruling, calls for legal protection





Former President Donald J. Trump broke his silence Friday on the Alabama Supreme Court's declaration that frozen embryos are entitled to legal protection, distancing himself from the staunchest opponents of abortion by calling the body state legislature to act quickly to protect in vitro fertilization treatments, which he said should remain legal in all states.

The remarks, after days of silence on the subject, come as he seeks to limit the damage caused by the decision, which has highlighted divisions within the Republican Party between those who say life begins at conception and those who want to protect reproductive services like IVF.

We want to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies, not harder! That includes supporting the availability of fertility treatments like IVF in every U.S. state, Mr. Trump said in a statement posted on his social media site.

The ruling this week by Alabama's highest court set off a new round of backlash for Republicans from a broad swath of Americans who support the use of IVF treatments, in which multiple eggs are fertilized in the hope that an embryo can be successfully implanted, for example. future parents who have difficulty conceiving.

Democrats, led by President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, criticized the decision as an inevitable consequence of the Supreme Court's repeal of Roe v. Wade, who they say Mr. Trump is responsible for since he appointed judges opposed to constitutional protections. for abortion.

Trump cannot run from his record and neither can the millions of women his actions have hurt, Julie Chvez Rodriguez, Mr. Biden's campaign manager, said in a statement after Mr. Trump's message Friday.

But Nikki Haley, Mr. Trump's remaining Republican opponent for the party's presidential nomination, gave the former president a significant opening when she told NBC News that she agreed with Trump's decision. Alabama. Both candidates have attempted to appear more moderate on the issue of abortion, given the power of abortion rights in recent elections.

The Republican Party should always be on the side of the miracle of life and on the side of mothers, fathers and their beautiful babies, Mr. Trump wrote. IVF is an important part of this.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/23/us/politics/trump-supports-ivf-treatment.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos