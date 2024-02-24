Taiwanese leaders extremely worried about possible abandonment of Ukraine by the United States – POLITICO





The issue of U.S. support for Ukraine came up repeatedly in meetings that Gallagher and CODEL members, including senior committee member Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), had with senior officials, including Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and President-elect Lai Ching-te. They are watching additional demands regarding Ukraine like hawks and consider Ukraine's victory against Russia's criminal invasion extremely important to send a message to the Chinese Communist Party, Krishnamoorthi said. The possibility of a Trump victory in the US presidential election and the possibility that this could lead to a shift in traditional US support for Taiwan also worries its leaders. CODEL attempted to allay these fears by assuring its Taiwanese hosts of Congress's strong bipartisan support for the island. The people of Taiwan must be confident that no matter how difficult our elections are, America will stand firmly with Taiwan, Gallagher said. These concerns reflect the fallout from the Capitol's impasse in providing Ukraine with the weapons it needs to repel Russian aggression. Congressional impasse has frozen U.S. military aid to kyiv and prompted Pentagon warnings that Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines are running out of ammunition and other weapons needed to fight the invading Russian forces. That has frightened Taiwan's leaders, who also rely heavily on U.S. weapons to deter repeated threats from Chinese leader Xi Jinping. use force to reunify Taiwan. Taiwan already faces a bottleneck in U.S. arms deliveries. The Biden administration has accelerated the pace of approvals of arms sales for the self-governing island, but some 19 billion dollars of these weapons including Harpoon anti-ship missiles and Stinger surface-to-air missiles are not yet delivered due to supply chain issues. Gallagher said the backlog won't be resolved anytime soon and requires creative solutions, including moving production of U.S. aerial and submersible drones to Taiwan to speed up their deployment to Taiwanese military units.

