Trump says his criminal charges boosted his appeal with black voters





COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Former President Donald Trump claimed Friday that his four criminal indictments boosted his support among Black Americans because they viewed him as a victim of discrimination, comparing his legal risks to the historic legacy of Anti-Black prejudice in the United States. Legal system.

Trump claims he is the victim of political persecution, even though there is no evidence that President Joe Biden or White House officials influenced the filing of 91 criminal charges against him. Earlier in the week, Trump compared himself to Alexei Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin's main rival, who died in a remote Arctic prison after being imprisoned by the Kremlin leader.

“I was indicted for nothing, for something that is nothing,” Trump said at a black-tie event for black conservatives in South Carolina ahead of Saturday's Republican primary. And a lot of people said that's why black people loved me, because they had been so badly hurt and discriminated against, and they actually saw me as being discriminated against. It's quite surprising, but maybe there's something to it.

Trump has focused his third campaign for the White House on his grievances against Biden and what he claims is a deep state targeting him, even as he faces charges for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election , for keeping classified documents at his Florida estate and for allegedly arranging payment for a porn actress. He is the dominant Republican favorite, as many Republican voters echo his beliefs, and is favored to beat former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley by a wide margin in his home state.

Trump noted the mug shot taken by Georgia authorities after he was charged with state racketeering during the 2020 election.

When I did the ID photo in Atlanta, that ID photo was No. 1, he said, adding: You know who embraced it more than anyone? The black population.

Trump's campaign predicted he could do better with black voters in November than he did four years ago, citing Biden's faltering poll numbers among black adults and what Trump sees as advantages on issues such as the economy and the record number of people crossing the United States. -Mexican border, often ending in cities with large black populations.

He was flanked on stage at the Black Conservative Federations gala in Columbia, South Carolina, by black elected officials, including Reps. Byron Donalds of Florida and Wesley Hunt of Texas. Many in the audience applauded throughout the speech.

In a free speech, Trump mixed his usual campaign remarks with appeals to the black community and jokes touching on race.

The lights are so bright in my eyes that I don't see too many people. But I only see black people. I don't see any white ones. “This is how far I’ve come,” Trump said to laughter from the audience.

He also said he knew many black people because his properties were built by black construction workers.

In recounting how he renegotiated the cost of renovating Air Force One, Trump criticized his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, the first black person to be elected to the White House.

I have to tell you, black president, but I got $1.7 billion less, Trump said. Would you rather have a black president or a white president who got a $1.7 billion cut?

As the crowd applauded, he added, I think they want the white guy.

Republicans face an uphill battle courting black voters, who overwhelmingly support the Democratic Party. And even though Black voters' enthusiasm for Biden has cooled over the past year, only 25% of Black Americans said they had a favorable opinion of Trump in a December AP-NORC poll.

Black voters who spoke to The Associated Press before the gala expressed skepticism about the ability of Republicans, and Trump in particular, to persuade them to switch parties.

There is so much controversy, said Ebony McBeth, a Columbia resident and transportation worker. I would choose Biden simply because Trump has his own agenda.

Isaac Williams Sr., a retired cook from Columbia and longtime Democrat, said he disliked both parties but found Trump to have mafia tendencies. He only seeks himself.

Several conservatives interviewed said the Democratic Party's appeal to black voters was based on emotional politics by evoking racism.

For the Republican Party to win over a larger portion of the African-American community, it will take a lot of time and more money to actually get our agenda out to people, because the truth is that many of them are d “They agree with our platform, but they don't associate it with the Republican Party,” said Samuel Rivers Jr., a former Republican state senator in South Carolina.

Rivers, who is black, argued that black voters perceive Republicans in a negative light, due to emotional triggers of racism that no longer exists.

Trump has long stoked racial tensions. Since his early days as a New York real estate developer, Trump has been accused of racist business practices. In 1989, he took out full-page newspaper ads calling on New York state to reinstate the death penalty as five black and Latino teenagers were to be tried for beating and raping a white woman in Central Park . The five men were ultimately exonerated in 2002 after another man admitted to the crime and it was determined that their confessions were coerced.

He spent years spreading the lie that Obama was ineligible for office. When he was president, Trump mocked the shithole countries of Africa and said four congresswomen of color should return to the broken, crime-ridden countries they came from, ignoring the fact that all these women are American citizens and that three of them were born in the United States.

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.

