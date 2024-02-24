'This ID photo is No. 1': Trump woos South Carolina's black voters with attacks on the legal system





A lot of people said that's why black people loved me because they had been so badly hurt and discriminated against, and they actually saw me as being discriminated against, Trump claimed.

He said his photo taken while in Fulton County Jail only helped him with black voters. When I took the ID photo in Atlanta, that ID photo is No. 1, Trump said. You know who embraced it more than anyone else? The black population.

The audience appeared to enjoy Trump's speech, and he received some of his loudest applause for such lines, which echoed recent public statements in which he compared himself to the recently deceased Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny .

Trump often deviated from the script, such as when he looked at the audience and joked: The lights are so bright in my eyes and I can't see too many people. But I only see black people, I don't see any white people. That's how far I've come.

The audience appeared to enjoy Trump's speech at the Black Conservative Federation's annual honors gala. | Andrew Harnik/AP

He brought up the baseball home run records of Babe Ruth and Barry Bonds and asked who the record holder would be. I'm with Barry, especially tonight, I'm with Barry, he said laughing.

Trump's appearance came as his campaign and the Republican Party tried to make inroads with African-American voters, with President Joe Biden seeing his support among black voters decline in polls. According to a December AP-NORC poll, only 50% of Black adults said they approved of Biden, down from 86% in July 2021.

But Trump's support among black voters is stagnating around 25%, according to the same poll. In a statement released Friday, the Biden campaign criticized Trump's attempts to appeal to Black voters in South Carolina, calling him a proud example of modern racism.

In his speech, the former president focused on his economic policies and received a standing ovation after discussing his concerns about public safety, the arrival of migrants in cities like Chicago and his promise to crack down on migration at the border.

He recalled the 2016 election campaign with his former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Ben Carson, sitting behind him on stage with Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Texas) and Rep. Byron Donalds (R- Fla.) who introduced him.

Before Trump took the stage, Donalds encouraged the audience to look beyond some of Trump's often eyebrow-raising rhetoric.

Real leadership sometimes isn't cuddly, but it gets the job done, Donalds said.

Braxton May, of Raleigh, North Carolina, who is affiliated with the Black Conservative Federation, said he came to support Trump and called the evening a wonderful opportunity to bring all of us together tonight and see the progress he has achieved.

Earlier in the day, Trump held a protest rally in Rock Hill, where he unleashed a series of attacks on his Republican rival Nikki Haley and called for her to switch parties.

Republicans don't support her, they don't like her, and they don't like her policies. She is essentially a Democrat, Trump said.

The two stops in South Carolina mark the end of the primary campaign for Trump. The former president included Colombia in his first election campaign in early 2023. At the time, Trump was the only Republican running.

Trump spoke to a room of supporters at Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Friday. | Jamie Kelter Davis for POLITICO

At an event at the Statehouse, he announced early support from prominent state Republicans, including Gov. Henry McMaster and Sen. Lindsay Graham. In the weeks that followed, two of South Carolina's rising Republican stars, Sen. Tim Scott and former Gov. Nikki Haley, jumped into the race alongside other prominent Republicans. A year later, it's Trump and Haley who have promised to move forward even though the former president is leading by double digits in the polls in her home state.

Meanwhile, Scott has become a top Trump surrogate and is on the short list for vice president. At his back-to-back events in South Carolina, Trump praised the senator for his support.

“He's a much better representative for me than he is for himself, and that's a great compliment because he's a high-quality person and doesn't like to talk about himself,” Trump said in Rock Hill.

