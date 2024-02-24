15 dead, dozens injured in apartment fire in Nanjing





By Emily AtkinsonBBC News Getty Images On Friday morning, dozens of fire engines were dispatched to the scene of the deadly fire. Fifteen people were killed and more than 40 injured after a fire tore through a building in eastern China, local authorities said. Footage shared on Social Medal showed flames and plumes of black smoke engulfing several floors of a skyscraper in the city of Nanjing. Authorities suggested the fire started on the first floor of the building, where e-bikes were stored. But the precise cause of the fire was still under investigation. The building is located in the Yuhuatai district of Nanjing, a city of more than eight million people located about 260 km northwest of Shanghai. Emergency services teams were first alerted at 4:40 a.m. local time (8:40 p.m. GMT) on Friday, authorities said Saturday morning. Twenty-five fire trucks and 130 firefighters were dispatched to fight the blaze. By 6 a.m. (2200 GMT), the fire had been extinguished, and the search and rescue operation ended around 2 p.m. Among the 44 injured people sent to hospital for treatment, one is in critical condition and another seriously injured, officials said. At a press conference, Nanjing Mayor Chen Zhichang offered his condolences and apologies to the victims' families. Aerial photos of the skyscraper shared Friday after the fire was extinguished showed apartments with blackened facades along the entire length of the building. Getty Images At least 15 people were killed and 44 injured in a fire at a residential building in Nanjing, eastern China. Fires and other fatal accidents often occur in China due to lax enforcement of safety standards. A recent spate of deadly fires across the country prompted President Xi Jinping to call last month for “careful consideration” and increased efforts to “curb the frequency of safety accidents.” Nanjing fire comes a month after 13 schoolboys, aged nine and 10, were killed after a fire broke out in a school dormitory in the Chinese province of Henan. Days later, at least 39 people were killed and nine injured in a fire that broke out in the basement of a store in Xinyu Town.

