Residents welcome improvements to regional road infrastructure in North Sulawesi





The inauguration of the Regional Road Instruction (IJD) by President Joko Widodo in Bolaang Mongondow Regency, North Sulawesi Province on Friday, February 23, 2024, brought good news to local residents. With the allocation of IDR 183 billion from APBN for the construction and repair of nine roads with a length of 59 kilometers, new hope has arisen for local residents. Muhammad Rizal, a resident, expressed satisfaction over the significant improvement in the condition of the roads. “Before, the roads here were full of potholes and rocks. It is difficult for vehicles to pass. “However, since the arrival of President Jokowi, the condition of the roads has improved significantly and mobilization has become faster and easier,” he said. According to Rizal, journeys that previously took 5 to 6 hours can now be completed in an hour or less. Ms. Pepi, another resident, also felt the benefits of the road improvements. “At the time, the road conditions were very bad, full of potholes and very scary. Now it's good, great. The road is smooth, safe, scarier. “Thank God Mr. President came here,” Pepi said gratefully. These changes not only improve safety and driving comfort, but also open up economic and social opportunities for residents. Better access between Lolak and Kotamobagu, for example, has improved the mobilization and distribution of goods and services. The two residents conveyed a message of thanks to President Joko Widodo for his attention and support for infrastructure development in North Sulawesi. They hope these improvements will continue and expand their positive impact on the broader community. The local community is hopeful that government investment in regional infrastructure will continue, given the significant benefits felt by residents. It is hoped that the inauguration of the IJD in Bolaang Mongondow Regency will be the starting point for increased infrastructure development that will improve the quality of life of residents in North Sulawesi Province.

