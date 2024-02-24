Politics
PM Modi launches world's largest grain storage system | Check details | Latest news India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the world's largest grain storage plan in the cooperative sector, for farmers. He informed that this storage capacity of 700 lakh tonnes will be created over the next five years, with an investment of 1.25 lakh. Under this project, thousands of warehouses and depots will be built across the country.
On Saturday, Modi inaugurated 11 godowns set up by 11 primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) in 11 states.
It also laid the foundation for the creation of godowns and other agricultural infrastructure in 500 more PACS. He also inaugurated a project to computerize 18,000 PACS across the country.
“Today we have launched the world's largest storage program for our farmers. Under this program, thousands of warehouses and depots will be built across the country,” Modi was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.
The Prime Minister criticized the previous governments for failing to develop storage infrastructure in the country, leading to huge losses for farmers.
“Previous governments never paid attention to this problem. But today, thanks to PACS, this problem is solved. Under the world's largest foodgrain storage program, a storage capacity of 700 lakh tonnes will be created over the next five years. Thanks to this initiative, more than 1.25 lakh crore will be spent,” PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister said farmers would now be able to store their produce in shops and warehouses, obtain institutional credit and sell their produce when market prices were remunerative.
Modi urged cooperative organizations to work towards reducing imports of food items, including edible oils and pulses, as well as fertilizers. He suggested that cooperatives should make a list of items imported by India and plan action to produce or manufacture them locally.
“Our fuel imports need to be reduced. In the field of ethanol, we are working in a big way. Ethanol production has increased significantly,” Modi said.
He spoke about various initiatives taken by the government over the last 10 years for the growth of the cooperative sector as part of its vision of 'Sahakar se Samridhi', and specifically highlighted the creation of a specific ministry for the cooperative sector . Through a separate ministry, efforts are being made to strengthen cooperatives in the country, he said.
Modi also highlighted the importance of bringing transparency in the electoral system in cooperatives, saying this would encourage greater participation of people in the cooperative movement.
He pointed out that the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act has been amended and PACS are being computerized.
Modi referred to agricultural producer organizations (FPOs). He said small farmers are becoming entrepreneurs and even exporting their produce.
“We had set a target of creating 10,000 FPOs. We have already created 8,000. Their success is currently being discussed at the global level. The fishing and livestock sectors also benefit from cooperatives,” he said. he declares.
Over the next five years, the target is to set up 2 lakh PACS and the maximum will be in fisheries and allied agriculture sectors.
What the world's largest grain storage project plans to achieve
The project aims to create storage capacity to store 100 percent of India's grain production. It aims to seamlessly integrate PACS products into the food grains supply chain, with a collaborative effort by NABARD and led by the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC).
The initiative is being implemented through the convergence of various existing programs such as the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund (AIF), Agricultural Marketing Infrastructure (AMI), etc. to enable PACS participating in the project to benefit from subsidies and interest rate subsidies to undertake infrastructure development.
(With inputs from news agency PTI)
