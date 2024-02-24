Opinion: The scourge of fine print: Even Donald Trump's new sneakers have warnings.





Like everyone, I've made my share of financial mistakes, big and small. I sold a house at the bottom of the real estate market. I bought some exercise equipment that I didn't use. And I spent way too much money on lottery tickets.

But nothing frustrates me more than the $300 I recently lost because I didn't notice an asterisk.

This all has to do with a bank promotion I signed up for that had various requirements, including a minimum balance. I thought I had followed everything to the letter, only to discover that by missing that asterisk and the details in the fine print that said the asterisk would have led me to, I had misunderstood the terms.

What perhaps frustrated me was that while I could blame myself, I felt like I wasn't entirely at fault. Couldn't the bank have done away with the fine print (and the asterisk) and simply spelled out the terms of the promotion in nice big letters?

This wasn't the first time I was penalized for not paying attention to the fine print. This happened not too long ago, with a credit card offer, the corresponding terms were lost in the land of fine print. And I'm sure there are countless other examples from my past because, really, who reads this stuff?

Apparently, almost no one. A 2020 Deloitte survey found that 80% of consumers don't take the terms and conditions in certain documents seriously, meaning they always, almost always, or sometimes accept them without reading them.

And there have been some hilarious experiments to prove how consumers are so flippant or clueless when it comes to fine print.

“These days we have the attention span of crickets. The probability of reading 10 pages [of fine print] is thin, if not zero.

Gavin Wheeldon, CEO of Purple, a WiFi provider

My favorite example: Purple, a Wi-Fi provider, once inserted a wacky clause into its terms and conditions where users of its service agreed to commit to 1,000 hours of community service. Among these, um, services: cleaning toilets and picking up gum packets.

Apparently, 22,000 people unwittingly agreed to the deal in exchange for an Internet connection. Purple did not hold them to this commitment, as the goal was to educate consumers about how companies can deceive you and to illustrate how Purple aimed to prevent this.

Purple CEO Gavin Wheeldon told me he sympathizes with those who skip lengthy contract documents since he counts himself among the legally confused.

These days we have the attention span of crickets, he said. The probability of reading 10 pages [of fine print] is thin, if not zero.

Failure to read this information can be costly, as my $300 example attests. But I am hardly alone.

On social media, you'll find no shortage of people complaining about how they were misled by the fine print. A choice Reddit thread, with a four-letter word in the post title, offers one case after another, involving everything from product warranties to employment situations. In fact, the discussion thread has nearly 7,000 responses.

Concerns about the fine print extend to Donald Trump's latest entrepreneurial venture, namely his new sneaker line, which ranges in price from $199 to $399. Questions have been raised about when the shoes might show up on someone's doorstep, as the fine print on the sneakers' website lists expected shipping dates as being between June and August 2024. But even in In this case, there is this caveat: Shipping and delivery dates are estimates only. and cannot be guaranteed. We are not responsible for delays in shipments.

On social media platform X, a commenter had this to say: Read the fine print. These things won't be delivered anytime soon. If ever.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Which isn't to say that companies are necessarily guilty of putting all of this in lowercase, at least according to some legal experts. In a litigious society, businesses inevitably have to cover their bases, which often results in lengthy legal documents written in 8-point (or less) font.

The intent is not necessarily to mislead the consumer, said Nicholas Creel, an assistant professor of business law at George College and State University. But he acknowledged that fine print disclosures can easily do that.

To be clear, if there is a line that is crossed, that is, if the fine print apparently turns into a nice deception, consumers could benefit from some legal protection and a way to fight back.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, an independent federal agency, notes that abusive behavior by businesses is covered by the Consumer Financial Protection Act. Such conduct is defined, in part, as anything that interferes with a consumer's ability to understand the terms or conditions of a consumer financial product or service, according to the CFPB.

And there are solutions beyond the legal route. Consumers can always file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau, for example.

Yet perhaps the best defense is a good offense. Namely, should we actually try to read all that fine print?

“It’s important as a consumer to read the fine print, especially when it may mean getting money you’re entitled to.”

Erika Kullberg, lawyer and personal finance expert

Here's where I got different answers. Erika Kullberg, an attorney and personal finance expert who has made a career out of explaining what's in all those terms and conditions, says you should put on those reading glasses.

It's important as a consumer to read the fine print, especially when it might mean getting money you're entitled to, she told me.

But others, particularly lawyers I spoke with, pointed out a harsh reality: We were so bombarded with fine print disclosures these days that we spent hours every month, even every week, going through them. all. And finally, what for? You need to weigh the value of your time against the value of what you might gain (or lose) financially.

Another option: you can hire a lawyer to do all the readings for you. This may not make sense when, say, signing up for a $40-a-month gym membership, knowing that a lawyer's hourly rate can cost hundreds of dollars. dollars. But when it comes to large purchases, like a car or certainly a house, it's a different matter.

It comes down to a cost-benefit analysis, said Justin Leto, an attorney and entrepreneur.

I'm pretty sure it wouldn't have been worth taking to a lawyer most of the fine print that I glossed over or, let's be honest, ignored. A good example: I probably would have ended up paying a lot more than the $300 I lost in that bank bonus deal.

But I would still argue that companies, even if they follow the letter of the law, could do better on disclosure. In many cases, it seems pretty obvious which key terms and conditions will be most important to consumers, so why can't businesses explain them clearly?

Either that or they should at least provide everyone with a magnifying glass.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/the-scourge-of-fine-print-even-donald-trumps-new-line-of-sneakers-comes-with-caveats-8936e30a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos