Former British Prime Minister Johnson arrives in kyiv photo





Photo: Boris Johnson on Twitter (X).

Boris Johnson, former British Prime Minister, who held this post at the start of the full-scale war, arrived in kyiv on the occasion of the second anniversary. Source: True European, quoting Boris Johnson on Twitter (X). Quote: “On this grim second anniversary of Putin's invasion, I am honored to be here in Ukraine. With their indomitable courage, I have no doubt that the Ukrainians will win and expel Putin's forces – provided we “let's provide the military, political and economic aid they need,” Johnson wrote. Advertisement: On this grim second anniversary of Putin's invasion, I am honored to be here in Ukraine. With their indomitable courage, I am confident that the Ukrainians will win and expel Putin's forces – provided we provide them with the military, political and economic aid they need. pic.twitter.com/M6VYgOjOPa – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 24, 2024 The photo in Johnson's post appears to be stock and was taken in 2022. In spring 2022, he was one of the first senior Western officials to visit kyiv. During the winter of 2023, Johnson visited the liberated towns in the northern part of Kyiv Oblast. Even after resigning as prime minister, Johnson critical the West for its slow assistance to Ukraine and expressed the opinion that NATO should send a clear signal of its willingness to admit Ukraine. See also European Pravda interview with Boris Johnson or read the text version, “Boris Johnson: I think Ukraine will take back Crimea and Donbass, but Russia will not dissolve.“ Support UP or become our boss!

