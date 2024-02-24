Defeat against Donald Trump threatens Nikki Haley. So why stay in the race?





By Holly Honderichin Columbia, South Carolina

Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley faces another resounding defeat to Donald Trump, this time in her home state of South Carolina. But Ms Haley has vowed not to give up, sparking speculation about her long-term campaign ambitions.

Three days before the state primary, a crowd of Republican voters in Augusta, South Carolina, gathered side by side on the sunny top floor of a municipal building for a Nikki Haley campaign event.

As the state's former governor, Ms. Haley delivered a confident and newly combative speech. She took frequent, pointed jabs at her rival and Republican favorite, former President Donald Trump — a tactic she had long avoided.

“He was literally unhinged,” she said at one point, noting his victory speech after the New Hampshire primary. “He’s obsessed with himself,” she later added.

In this room at least, Ms. Haley's speech and criticism of the former president landed. Her jokes drew big laughs, applause pauses were long and at least a dozen voters present told the BBC they all agreed with Ms Haley.

“She has an outstanding record,” said supporter Holt Moran. “She’s just the perfect person.”

But again and again, when asked whether Ms. Haley had a chance of winning the primary — or even another Republican election — each voter seemed to grimace before saying no.

“Unfortunately no,” Mr Moran said.

Despite her publicly sunny demeanor, packed events and beaming crowds, it will be nearly impossible for Ms. Haley to find a path to the nomination. She has lost every contest against Mr. Trump so far, and she is likely to do so again on Saturday, this time in her home state.

Watch: How Has Haley's Tone About Trump Changed?

Polls show the former U.N. ambassador trailing by nearly 30 points in South Carolina and her chances are even worse in upcoming votes.

Barring a dramatic and unforeseen twist, Mr. Trump will be – for the third time in a row – his party's candidate. But Ms. Haley has so far shown no signs of giving up.

So is Ms Haley’s enduring campaign a quixotic exercise or – as she puts it – a principled stand against Mr Trump? Or perhaps she is playing a longer game and setting the stage for her future political ambitions?

“I refuse to stop”

While pundits and commentators — as well as her own party leadership — claim she is wasting Republicans' time and money, Ms. Haley has struggled to defend her resolve.

This week in Greenville, in what her campaign billed as a “state of the race address,” Ms. Haley delivered a 26-minute speech devoted entirely to why she was still seeking the Republican nomination.

“I refuse to stop,” she said. “South Carolina will vote on Saturday. But on Sunday, I will still be running for president.”

There, and in most of her public appearances since, Ms. Haley presented her enduring campaign as an act of principle, a move intended to give Republicans an alternative to Mr. Trump or President Joe Biden — who, according to she, are “the most hated politicians in America”. “.

“There are 70% of Americans who do not want another rematch between Biden and Trump and 60% of them who think that Biden and Trump are both too old,” said one of the spokespersons by Ms. Haley, Olivia Perez-Cubas. “They [voters] deserve a better choice. »

Getty Images

Ms. Haley's friends and allies insisted that her public remarks were sincere and that she was focused solely on this year's Republican nomination.

“When you talk to her privately, she says I stand by that,” said Jenny Sanford-McKay, a former first lady of South Carolina and a friend of Ms. Haley. “The opportunity for her is now.”

Some argue that Ms. Haley remains a candidate in case Mr. Trump, who faces numerous criminal and civil legal challenges, should suddenly drop out of the race.

But Republican strategists have also floated another theory: Perhaps Ms. Haley is looking four years ahead, with an eye toward the next presidential election in 2028.

If that is the plan, Ms. Haley's current campaign would give her a significant head start, functioning as a national rehearsal for her message and fundraising. Although she trails Mr. Trump, Ms. Haley has assembled teams in at least a dozen states and has planned a seven-figure ad buy ahead of Super Tuesday on March 5, when Republicans in 16 states will vote.

“People will remember her and that she was a strong candidate,” said Ron Bonjean, a political strategist.

The road to follow

Deep-pocketed donors are supporting his ongoing efforts by pouring millions of dollars into his campaign, with several saying publicly that they view her as a competent counter to Mr. Trump's chaos.

In January alone, campaign officials said Ms. Haley raised $16.5 million ($13 million), her largest monthly total.

This money seems to correlate with the energy on the ground. Almost despite the constant drumbeat of bad polls, at this week's election trial Ms. Haley appeared relaxed and upbeat, extending her carefully rehearsed speeches with new riffs, laughing at her own jokes.

Voters in attendance also seemed energized, both about Ms. Haley and about leaving Mr. Trump behind.

“She is a real path forward,” campaign supporter David Hood said Thursday at a campaign event in Georgetown. “Trump is a disgrace.”

Learn more about the US elections

Another voter, Tim Ferguson, said he would be proud to vote for Ms Haley, after voting twice for Mr Trump. “I've always said that after I vote for him, I go home and take a shower. I don't feel well,” he said.

But just outside the bubble of Ms. Haley's campaign and her future prospects is the reality of today's Republican Party, with a base still very devoted to Mr. Trump. And, despite sending Ms. Haley to the Statehouse and then the governor's mansion twice, South Carolina is no exception.

In Lexington County, where Ms. Haley lived with her young family when she launched her political career, residents mostly shrugged their shoulders when asked about their former neighbor's presidential campaign.

“I don’t care where anyone is from,” said Gregg Moore, owner of an antique store in downtown Lexington. “Mr. Trump is from New York and Florida. I'm not from New York or Florida, but he has what this country needs and so I'm voting for him.”

Getty Images

Mr. Moore, like other Lexington County voters who spoke to the BBC, was not particularly critical of Ms. Haley. Most simply said she couldn't compete with the former president, who they said had a proven track record in the White House.

And it's not just South Carolina voters who are lining up behind Mr. Trump. State Republican lawmakers and leaders have done so, too.

“We all know it’s Trump’s party at this point, right?” said Chip Felkel, a South Carolina Republican strategist and Trump critic.

Maybe that's true. But for now, as long as there's money left to spend, Ms. Haley can just keep going. After all, he said, “what does she have to lose?”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-68387546 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos