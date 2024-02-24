Why has the Somalia-Turkey deal caused controversy?

Quote images, ADH

Political, economic and military relations between Somalia and Turkey, which have been developing rapidly since 2011, are entering a new phase after the signing of the “Defense and Economic Cooperation Agreement” on February 8. Under the agreement, Turkey, which has a military base in Mogadishu, will protect Somali waters for 10 years and contribute to the development of marine resources.

The agreement comes after Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding on January 1 with Somaliland, which claimed to have seceded from Somalia more than 30 years ago. The agreement allows Ethiopia to use the Red Sea, thereby changing its identity to Somaliland.

Somalia is one of the poorest countries in the world. The central government does not control all of the country's security, as groups like al-Shabaab exist.

Somalia is also one of the countries in which Turkey invested politically, economically and militarily in 2011.

This interest, which began when then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Somalia in 2011, was important for both countries in what the government in Ankara calls “humanitarian diplomacy.”

Turkey has invested in Somali infrastructure such as education, health and economy, and has also provided military training. Turkey provides technical support and training to the Somali army, under the cooperation agreement signed by Somalia and Turkey in 2012, and Turkey has a large military base in Mogadishu known as from TRKSOM.

A new phase of military relations

The agreement, which takes military and security cooperation between the two countries to a new level, was signed in Ankara on February 8. The Defense Ministers of the two countries, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur and Yaar Gler, signed this agreement. Turkish officials reportedly said the deal was requested by Somalia.

In his press release after signing the agreement, Gler said he was committed to strengthening military cooperation between the two sides. “Somalia has achieved considerable success after the establishment of the Gorgor forces,” he added.

This agreement was approved by the Somali government on February 21, then signed by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on February 22.

Ten years of water defense in Somalia

According to the Anadolu Agency (AA) news agency, responding to questions from journalists in Mogadishu, President Hassan said that the agreement signed with Turkey included the issues of combating terrorism, external threats, piracy and illegal fishing, as well as coastal defense. and the development of marine resources.

Announcing that a joint naval force would be formed by the two countries, the president said the forces would defend Somali waters for 10 years and contribute to the development of marine resources.

President Hassan also said that this agreement had no hostile intention against Ethiopia or any other country, which shows how this action was perceived in the region.

For this agreement to come into force, it must be approved by the Turkish Parliament and published in the Official Gazette with the signature of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. This agreement has not yet been sent to the Turkish parliament.

Is this the answer to the Somaliland-Ethiopia agreement?

The timing of the Somalia-Turkey agreement and the most important reason why Somalia ratified this agreement without delay led to the Somaliland-Ethiopia agreement on January 1.

In this agreement, Ethiopia wishes to use the Red Sea, in exchange for the recognition of Somaliland. It is also mentioned in the agreement that Ethiopia will rent a military base.

Somaliland claimed to have seceded from Somalia more than 30 years ago, but neither the African Union nor the United Nations have recognized it as an independent country.

Meanwhile, after 30 years of war, Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia. With a population of more than 100 million people, it is the most landlocked country in the world.

Besides South Sudan, other countries bordering Ethiopia, such as Somalia, Eritrea, Sudan and Kenya, have seas.

Ethiopia spends $1.6 billion a year on port rentals. So far, it uses the port of the neighboring country of Djibouti, which it uses mainly for its imports and exports.

In 2018, Ethiopia and Somaliland signed a deal that would see the Addis Ababa government own a 19% stake in the port of Berbera, with UAE company DP World holding a 51% stake in the port.

But this agreement expired in 2022, “Ethiopia not having met the conditions required to hold a share of Khaor in the last period”, according to the Somaliland authorities at the time.

Renewed tension in the region

Measures taken by Ethiopia and Somalia have further worsened the situation. The fact that the Red Sea, recently attacked by the Houthi group in Yemen, is now disputed in Somalia and Ethiopia, worries the international community.

In their statements, the United States, China and Europe called for a solution to the crisis between the two countries through diplomatic channels. The government in Washington contacted both parties and called for a solution to the problem.

Although both governments have declared that they do not intend to start a war, the crisis is not yet resolved.