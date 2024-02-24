Trump says his indictments help him attract black voters





Former President Donald J. Trump, in a speech Friday night to a black conservative group, said he believed the four criminal cases he faced won him support from black voters because they saw the Historical injustice of the justice system reflected in its legal problems.

“I think that's why black people are so much on my side now,” Mr. Trump said at a gala hosted by the Black Conservative Federation in Columbia, South Carolina. Because they see that what happens to me happens to them. Does this make sense?

At another point in his speech, he suggested that black voters liked him because they had been so badly hurt and discriminated against, and that they actually viewed me as, “I'm being discriminated against.” It's been pretty incredible.

Mr. Trump has long used law and order to rally his conservative base, as well as coded racist language to attack his political opponents. His comments Friday came in a speech filled with express overtures to black voters, a group that has voted overwhelmingly Democratic for decades but whose support he and his campaign are eager to win.

As the former president has shifted his focus from the Republican primary, where he is the dominant favorite, to the general election, he has increasingly mentioned black voters in his speeches.

Generally, Mr. Trump says Black Americans are doing better economically under his administration than under President Bidens. He also said the influx of migrants at the southern border disproportionately harms black workers, who risk losing their jobs to immigrants willing to work for lower wages.

But in Friday's speech, Mr. Trump tailored his remarks specifically to black voters. In particular, he espoused one of the main grievances animating his campaign, that the 91 charges he faces are the work of politically motivated prosecutors and an unfair justice system with a race-based appeal.

At one point, Mr. Trump brought up the mugshot that was taken of him last August when he was indicted in Georgia on charges related to his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in that state.

The Trump campaign used the photo in its fundraising efforts and plastered it on clothing, as did a number of independent sellers across the political spectrum. Mr. Trump noted that black people wore shirts with his reservation photo.

You know who embraced it more than anyone else? » Mr. Trump asked the crowd. The black population.

Mr. Trump also spoke at length about his signature criminal justice reform law, the First Step Act. He rarely mentioned the law, which, among other things, sought to reduce mandatory minimum sentences for certain crimes while campaigning to largely white crowds in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Mr. Trump has long been accused of racist comments and behavior. The Justice Department sued him in 1977 for discriminating against potential black tenants. He was criticized for stoking racial tensions when he took out ads in New York newspapers in the 1980s urging the state to adopt the death penalty after the rape of a jogger in Central Park, a crime wrongly attributed to five black and Latino teenagers.

And he first emerged as a conservative political figure when he stoked animosity toward President Barack Obama by becoming a leading figure in the so-called Birther Movement, which wrongly sowed doubt on the birth of Mr. Obama in the United States.

Mr. Trump continues to emphasize Mr. Obama's middle name, Hussein, when referring to him on the campaign trail. And he has continued to question whether political opponents who are people of color are electable, most recently Nikki Haley, his only rival for the Republican presidential nomination.

But Mr. Trump often touts his improving standing among black campaign voters. He won just 8% of black voters nationally in 2020 and 6% in 2016, but polls have shown him increasing support, particularly in crucial battleground states.

During Friday's speech, as he thanked his supporters and friends in the crowd, a typical feature of Mr. Trump's campaign speeches, he noted that he had trouble spotting them.

“The lights are so bright in my eyes that I can't see too many people,” Mr. Trump said to laughter from the audience. But I only see black people. I don't see any white ones, you know?

This is how far I have come, he added to the applause of the crowd. That's how far I've come. It's long, it's far, isn't it?

He also attacked identity politics, even as he repeatedly tried to cater to the needs of black voters.

While recounting the story of negotiating the price of an Air Force One overhaul, Mr. Trump criticized Mr. Obama for not doing enough to reduce costs.

Would you rather have a black president or a white president who got a $1.7 billion cut? » Mr. Trump asked the crowd, who applauded in response.

