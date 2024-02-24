Turkey develops stealth fighter after being excluded from F-35 program





Turkey is continuing development of its own stealth fighter jet after being excluded from the F-35 program. Its own fifth-generation aircraft, called Kaan, made its maiden flight this week in northern Ankara. Footage shows the sleek plane taxiing onto an airbase landing strip, sunlight glinting off its nose, before taking off and climbing to an altitude of 8,000 feet. Its landing gear remains deployed throughout the flight as it travels at a speed of 230 knots (265 mph), before landing smoothly on the tarmac. Ankara was a member of the US F-35 fighter jet program until 2019 and had planned to purchase around 100 stealth fighters. However, it was excluded from the group by the United States, which was angered when Turkey decided to purchase advanced S-400 air defense missile systems from Russia. Relations deteriorated in the row that followed when Recep Tayyip Erdoan, the Turkish president, claimed the United States had been paid for a shipment of F-35s but failed to deliver them. In the future, no one will be able to intervene on what type of defense systems we will acquire, from which country and at what level, he said in 2021. The Kaan was developed between Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and Britain's BAE Systems, as part of a $125 million (100 million) deal signed in 2017. Rapid progress It completed its first track test in March 2023, meaning its manufacturers managed to get it off the ground in less than a year. In comments reported by Turkish media, Temel Kotil, TAI's director general, had previously named 2025 and October 2024 as the targets for Kaans' maiden flight. He added that the company plans to make 24 jets per year starting in 2029, but that production could increase exponentially if necessary. The Kaan is intended to eventually replace Turkey's fleet of F-16 aircraft and is expected to be in service until the 2070s. When the Kaan is introduced, Turkey will become one of the few countries to have developed and fielded its own fifth-generation combat aircraft. So far, only the United States, Russia and China have achieved this feat. With Kaan, our country will not only have a fifth-generation fighter jet, but also technologies that few countries in the world have, said Haluk Gorgun, head of Turkey's Defense Industries Directorate. The fighter jet could reach a maximum speed of 1.8 times the speed of sound thanks to its two engines, which each produce 29,000 pounds of thrust. Tensions between Washington and Ankara have eased since Erdoan approved Sweden's entry into NATO in January, after resisting the move for almost two years. The next day, Turkey secured a deal for 40 F-16 fighter jets, as well as dozens of modernization kits for its existing fleet, from the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2024/02/24/turkey-develops-stealth-fighter-kicked-off-f-35-programme/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos