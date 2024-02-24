Donald Trump trolls President Joe Biden with video about elderly care facility





Donald Trump continued to troll President Joe Biden because of his age.

In his latest attempt, the businessman posted an eleven-second clip in which Biden was purportedly heading to a facility that turned out to be a nursing home for the elderly.

Donald Trump doubles down on Joe Biden being too old to run for office

In an attack on Biden's age, Donald released a video including an ad for a senior care facility called Visiting Angels Living Assistance Services.

The clip opens with a view of the current US president walking gingerly across what appears to be a field with a woman at his side before disappearing into the distance.

The reel, set to a woman's voice praising Visiting Angels as “America's choice in home care” in the background, ended with a look at the nursing home.

In the hours since Trump dropped his suggestion that his opposition withdraw from the upcoming 2024 election and move into the establishment, the video has been viewed more than 5.7 million times.

In fact, many Instagram users also reacted to the post, with many praising the media personality for his comedic style.

One viewer joked, “The best part is Biden doesn't even know he's going,” while another claimed, “People can say whatever they want about you, but you have the best roasts ever,” and a third added: “The haters will say it’s fake.”

While a fourth Instagram user called Trump an “absolute savage,” a fifth noted, “He must have the best social media team in the game. But honestly, it could also just be him,” and a sixth shared at length:

“Lol, you're cold on this one!!! Glad you have a sense of humor! As a society, we need to care for and cherish our elders. They paved the way. I worked in a home for people with Alzheimer's at high school “At the dietary department! The patients can't help but melt your heart. “

Although this campaign gained traction online, this was not Trump's first attempt to troll Biden. During his speech at the California Republican Party convention last year, the 77-year-old mocked the Democrat's frequent mistakes and mishaps on stage.

Trump even went so far as to mimic Biden's awkward stage exits, pretending to be disoriented and unable to locate the stairs behind the podium. He turned in a circle, approached the wall and raised his hands in despair, drawing laughter and cheers from the crowd.

He followed that act with a particular 30-second ad featuring unflattering images of Biden, accompanied by a soft voiceover reminiscent of retirement community TV commercials.

“Our dynamic facility offers enjoyable activities and outings, 24-hour professional care, and exquisite home-cooked meals. A senior living community in the White House, where residents feel like presidents,” the narrator said .

Donald Trump is considered the worst American president

MEGA

Despite the heavy applause he received for trolling his opponent, Trump was recently ranked as the worst president in U.S. history, according to a poll conducted by historians affiliated with the American Political Science Association.

As The Blast reported, the poll was conducted by 154 presidential historians, with the nation's previous presidents rated on a variety of qualities, including their administrative skills, economic management and moral authority.

This rating resulted in Trump receiving the lowest ratings in most categories and being ranked as the “most polarizing president.” In contrast, Biden was ranked 14th, while Abraham Lincoln, the nation's 16th president, was ranked as the top president in the poll.

This is the University of Pennsylvania graduate's second time on the list, with his previous appearance in 2018 landing him the final spot at No. 44. Trump's second downfall came just after Judge Arthur Engoron accepted New York Attorney General Letitia James' suggestion that he be fined $355 million.

Engoron also imposed other consequences, barring “The Apprentice” star from holding executive positions at any New York company for three years. On top of that, Trump and his team cannot apply for loans from New York banks during this time.

Donald Trump had been embroiled in a fraud lawsuit after the New York attorney general's office sued him for allegedly overstating his assets in financial filings. The move also led to charges against his sons, Eric and Donald Jr.

