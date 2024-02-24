Trump suggests his photo ID and indictments appeal to black voters





Columbia, South Carolina CNN —

Former President Donald Trump suggested Friday that his criminal indictments and mugshots appealed to black voters and claimed what happened to him happened to them.

I was charged for nothing, for something that is nothing. They did it because it was election interference and then I was charged a second time, then a third and a fourth time. And a lot of people said that's why black people love me because they were so badly hurt and discriminated against, and they actually considered me to be discriminated against, said Trump, who facing 91 criminal charges in those cases, at a gathering of black conservatives here, on the eve of the Southern state's first Republican presidential primary.

Black conservatives, Trump told the crowd gathered for the gala hosted by the Black Conservative Federation, understand better than anyone that some of the greatest evils in our country's history come from corrupt systems that attempt to target and subjugate the others to deny them their liberty and liberty. to deny them their rights. You understand that. I think that's why black people are so on my side now, because they see that what's happening to me is happening to them.

The GOP front-runner also claimed that Black Americans have adopted his photo ID more than anyone else.

The passport photo, we've all seen the passport photo, and you know who has adopted it more than anyone else? The black population. It's incredible. You see black people walking around with my photo ID, you know they make shirts, he said.

The campaign manager for Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and Trump's last major rival in the GOP presidential primary, said later Friday that the remark on the former president's indictment shows why Americans don't want a Trump-Biden rematch in November.

It's just more of the same chaos, more of the same drama, more of the same baggage, Betsy Ankney said during an interview with CNN's Laura Coates.

Haley has vowed to stay in the race after the South Carolina primary and through Super Tuesday on March 5, but Trump has won every delegate contest so far and holds a wide lead over Haley in pre- primaries in its own home state.

Trump, who has a history of using racist language, lashed out during his remarks against President Joe Biden, his likely general election rival, accusing him of being a vicious racist.

He attacked Biden over the 1994 crime bill in which Biden repeatedly defended his role, but also pointed out errors in the legislation and comments the president made in which he recalled working with segregationist senators.

Above all, Joe Biden has proven himself to be a very nasty and vicious racist. He was racist, Trump said.

Before the event, Biden's campaign released a statement calling Trump a proud ambassador of modern racism. He detailed what he described as his racist past, which included his role in the Central Park Five case and his promotion of the birther conspiracy theory that targeted former President Barack Obama.

Come November, no matter how many misleading voter engagement events he participates in, Black Americans will show Donald Trump that we know exactly who he is, said Jasmine Harris, director of black media for the Biden campaign.

Biden said in July 2020 that Trump, who repeatedly used racist dog whistles to attack his political rivals, was the first racist to win the presidency. Earlier this week, the president referenced having served with segregationist senators, while claiming that Republicans in Congress are worse than Strom Thurmond, a former South Carolina senator who ran for president as segregationist in 1948.

At one point Friday, Trump appeared to joke that he only saw black people in the dark room where the gala was being held.

These lights are so bright to my eyes that I can't see too many people. But I can only see black people, I don't see any white people, you see, that's how far I've come. That's how far I've come. It's far away, isn't it? These lights. We have come a long way together, he said as the crowd laughed.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN's Ebony Davis contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/23/politics/trump-biden-racist/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos