Mary Trump says Donald has finally reached the end of the road with a $355 million decision: he's terrified





Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump has detailed how the former president's financial woes are “finally” weighing on him after his latest $355 million fine for fraudulently inflating the value of some of his real estate properties.

Mary made the remarks during an appearance on “The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell” on Thursday, where she said the key to ending her uncle's political reign was to break his bank.

Anyone who comes from New York and has been paying attention for many decades knows what makes him tick,” she said. “What’s fascinating about this final chapter of his life is that he’s finally reached the end of the road.”

She went on to explain that Donald's longtime leadership of the Trump family empire was simply because he was a smooth-talking media personality rather than being a capable businessman.

Mary continued: “When he was taking over from my grandfather or when he was my grandfather's successor and the one who was going to fulfill my grandfather's ambitions, he didn't need skills … He just needed skills as an arrogant, self-confident, brash guy who performed well on television.

The family real estate business was started by Frederick Trump, who purchased land in New York in the 1900s. It was eventually taken over by Donald's father, and then by Donald himself. Mary shared that her connection to that old money had officially dried up.

My grandfather always had hundreds of millions of dollars to support himself. We know that after my grandfather died, Donald sold the Empire lock, stocks and barrel for a loss of about $300 million,” Mary said. “Attorney General [Letitia] James knows better than anyone that there is no one left to give Donald a blank check, and that's what keeps him up at night because he's terrified that the truth about be known to him.

On February 16, Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Donald to pay $355 million, plus interest, for lying about the value of certain Trump Organization real estate properties in order to obtain loans. The hundreds of millions in fines come on top of Donald's $83 million judgment for defaming journalist E. Jean Carroll after she went public with her sexual abuse allegations against him. It now has about $438 million in debt.

