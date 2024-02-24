Jokowi-Megawati meeting in Jogja? This was stated by the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Hadi.







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Hadi Tjahjanto and Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono The meeting lasted approximately 1 hour 40 minutes. This meeting was in the spotlight because it was the first after Hadi became Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs and amid the announcement of a meeting between President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Megawati Soekarno. Putri. “We only came to stay in touch and that's what I usually do, I always go to Ngarsa Dalem,” Hadi said after the meeting, quoted by Detik, Saturday (24/2/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT “As usual, when I was Commander-in-Chief, I also met with Ngarsa Dalem on several occasions and as Minister of ATR/BPN, I also met with Ngarsa Dalem most often,” he said. added Hadi. He declined when asked if the meeting discussed plans to meet Jokowi and Megawati. “Yeah, it's not discussed the H. “I'm just speaking normally, in accordance with my duty to maintain security stability and conditions like these that we have to maintain so that people are also calm and that is part of the task that I have to maintain, there is no has no others,” he said. said. “We also mentioned that the post-election period was very good and conducive, so of course we managed to maintain and maintain a situation like this,” Hadi said. Earlier, Connie Rahakundini Bakrie said that the Yogyakarta Palace King had been asked to push for a meeting between Jokowi and Megawati. “It's true, but I'm waiting for the president. I will be the bridge, yes, it's up to the president,” Sultan said, Monday (12/1/2024). Sultan said he was still waiting for further instructions from Jokowi regarding the head of state's planned meeting with the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia. Jokowi himself responded to the news by stating that he had requested a meeting with Megawati through the Sultan. “The so-called friendship with all national figures is very good. For this country, it is very good,” Jokowi said after watching the 2024 Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS), Jiexpo, Kemayoran, Jakarta, Thursday (15/2/2024) Learn more here. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Hasto rejects question of Megawati-Jokowi not talking to each other (girl/girl)



