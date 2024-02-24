Jokowi to influence composition of Prabowo-Gibran cabinet, observer says





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Executive Director of Indonesian Politics Parameter, Adi Prayitno, estimated that President Joko Widodo or Jokowi will influence the composition of Prabowo-Gibran's cabinet at least until October 20, 2024, the day of the inauguration of the president and vice-president elected for the period 2024-2029. “Before October 20, Jokowi could still influence the composition of the cabinet,” said Adi when contacted via WhatsApp, Saturday, February 24. However, he also assessed that Prabowo also had a reference for the next government composition. But Adi said that would not last long since the final president, after October 20, would be Prabowo. “After October 20, there is no guarantee [that Jokowi will influence the cabinet composition] at all. Because Prabowo will be the definitive president,” Adi said. Deputy head of Prabowo-Gibran's national campaign team, Ahmad Muzani, said rumors about the composition of the president's cabinet and vice president number 02 were just speculations. He added that Prabowo and Gibran are still waiting for the real tally from the General Election Commissions or KPU. Circulate on social networks a poster entitled “The list of Prabowo-Gibran ministries” with a cabinet nicknamed “Indonesian Gold Cabinet”. The poster in sky blue shades indicated that Prabowo-Gibran would adopt the post of deputy minister in Sukarno to ensure youth representation in government. Among the names mentioned on the list are Joko Widodo and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono as Presidential Advisory Council, Nusron Wahid as Presidential Chief of Staff, Rosan Roeslani as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Grace Natalie as Deputy Minister of Affairs social security, social protection, women and children. , and Budiman Sudjatmiko as Minister of Village and Transmigration. “I would like to say that those circulating on social media, whatever the names, whatever the lists, are speculative,” Muzani said when met by Tempo at the campaign team's media center Prabowo-Gibran in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, Tuesday. February 20 HAN REVANDA PUTRA Editors Choice: Prabowo may have different policies than Jokowi, political observers say Click here get the latest Tempo news on Google News

