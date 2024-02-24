PM Modi remembers his first election victory in Rajkot. It was February 24, 2002 | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared the video of his election bid for the first time in 2002, exactly 22 years ago on February 24. PM Modi said it was a happy coincidence that he was in Gujarat for two days and will be attending a meeting. program in Rajkot – from where he contested the first election of his life. “Rajkot will always have a very special place in my heart. It was the people of this city who trusted me and gave me my first ever electoral victory. Since then, I have always worked to do justice to the aspirations of the Janta Janardan. It is also a happy coincidence that I will be in Gujarat today and tomorrow, and one of the programs is happening in Rajkot, from where 5 AIIMS will be dedicated to the nation,” PM Modi tweeted . Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared a video of him contesting elections for the first time in 2002. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. The video was shared by Modi Archive, a platform that chronicles PM Modi's journey through archival footage, videos, audio recordings, letters, newspaper extracts and other documents. “On February 24, 2002, exactly 22 years ago today, @narendramodi entered the Gujarat Legislative Assembly for the first time as an MLA. This victory marked the dawn of a promising new era not only for Gujarat but also for India and the world.” Modi Archive wrote share clips from 2002. “Barely four months ago, he (Modi) had taken over as Chief Minister of Gujarat following the devastating Gujarat earthquakes. Narendra Modi was good at political management and mobilizing the cadre of the party in elections. Many of the slogans and electoral strategies that helped the BJP change the course of national politics in the 1990s were Modi's work. Yet Modi himself had never contested a popular election so far. But when put to the test, Narendra Modi's popularity always remained at his side. Modi triumphed with a respectable margin of 14,728 votes. This victory gave legitimacy to his post as chief minister,” the records said. Finally, Rajkot elected me as an MP. I had asked the people of Rajkot to hold me tight and not let me go, to make me undergo agni pariksha. I didn't expect the voters of Rajkot to pass me with distinction, said Narendra Modi after winning the first election of his life. Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a new segment on HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders from across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Look now! ABOUT THE AUTHOR Follow the latest news and developments in India and around the world with the Hindustan Times News Desk. From politics and policy to economics and the environment, from local issues to national events and world affairs, we have you covered. …See the details

