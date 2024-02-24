



JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Secretary of the High Council of the Democratic Party, Andi Mallarangeng, explained the reasons why his political party joined the government of President Joko Widodo. This acceptance was linked to the general chairman of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY), who finally accepted the offer of the post of Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Planning/Head of the National Land Agency (ATR/BPN). “There are two reasons why we accept it. First, we don't expel anyone. For example, if we enter another ministry and then someone is expelled. It doesn't feel good,” he said. said Andi in a special interview with GASPOL Kompas. .com which was released on Friday (2/23/2024). Also read: The moment AHY accompanied Jokowi for the inauguration of infrastructure in North Sulawesi “But it was the previous minister, Mr. Hadi (Hadi Tjahjanto), who later became the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, so we accepted the vacant position. So, come here, joke with everyone world because those who were replaced were happy, those who replaced them were happy,” he said. The second reason is that the position offered is in a ministry that has nothing to do with politics. Rather, it is a ministry whose function is more to provide services to the community. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SJpk Regarding AHY's current position as Minister of ATR/BPN, his services are more focused on resolving land conflicts, cartography all land in Indonesia and there is also an opportunity to eradicate the land mafia. Andi admitted that AHY will only serve for about seven months until President Jokowi's term ends in October 2024. Also read: AHY's journey: expelled by Anies, embraced by Prabowo, invited as an apprentice by Jokowi Apart from this, there are no major programs or ideas that can be realized in the remaining time. “Because all the programs have been organized, there are only seven months left. And the budget is already in line with the programs that have been determined. But what Mas AHY can do is accelerate various programs by direction and the leadership can quickly complete it until the end of President Jokowi's term,” Andi explained. “That's the reason. Again, strategically, the election is over and if the country needs it and we really think this country needs it, why not“, added the former Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora). As is known, President Jokowi officially appointed AHY Minister of ATR/BPN at the State Palace on Wednesday (21/2/2024). AHY replaced the previous official, namely Hadi Tjahjanto, who was appointed on the same day by President Jokowi as Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam).

