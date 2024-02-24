Chaos in the House of Commons is a horrific reminder of the threats MPs face

By Laura KuenssbergPresenter, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg

Major events can turn everything upside down. Small moments count too.

I remember the first day of the EU referendum campaign: Vote Leave had just revealed its famous slogan of 350 million. During the campaign first big gathering in Manchester I asked Boris Johnson about this misleading claim. The audience booed. It wasn't a big deal, it wasn't earth-shattering, but this little moment was a complete surprise.

A member of the campaign team even called me afterwards to apologize, swearing it would not happen again. They hoped that the referendum campaign would not be ugly. They were wrong.

I remember a huge, terrible day eight weeks later. We interviewed Jeremy Corbyn in Sheffield in the final frenzied moments of that same campaign. Soon after, his supporters also began booing and mocking reporters who asked questions. Any hope of a civil campaign was long gone.

Eight weeks later there was a huge, massive shock. We were in the middle of the usual rush to edit and send our report to the news that evening. My editor called me to tell me MP Jo Cox had been attacked and it seemed very serious. I stopped what we were doing, rushed to the station and started making calls trying to find out what was going on. When I arrived at the platform, my phone rang again. Jo was dead.

His killer, Thomas Mair, had a long-standing interest in Nazism and far-right extremism. His violent obsessions certainly did not begin with the referendum campaign. But Jo's brave husband, Brendan, told me a few days later that he believed she had been murdered because of her political views.

He said she was concerned about how politics was “hardening,” becoming too “tribal and thoughtless.” His death It was a terrible shock. Politicians promised to follow his example of kindness. You don't need me to tell you if they stuck to that.

It was a private conversation with another Labor MP a few years later that highlighted how common the threats were becoming. It was September 2018, and after a few years of Brexit-related frustrations in Parliament – ​​and horrific infighting within the Labor Party – MPs were anguished by the dangers they faced just by doing their job. work.

They had called the local police after weeks of threats in their constituency, but they felt they were being pushed aside.

They told me about the security grills, cameras, alarms and other equipment they had installed to try to keep themselves and their staff safe. But the MP did not want to make it public, fearing that it would worsen the situation. It was no secret that many of them had experienced abuse at this point – in real life, not just on social media. It was a familiar topic of conversation in the old corridors of Westminster.

As journalists, we were then used to being harassed and heckled on the fringes of the protests which had become part of daily life in Westminster. I had gotten into the habit of walking as quickly as possible, head down, beyond the crowd.

But from that moment on, I understood a shocking new norm: some parliamentarians feared for their lives every day. “These threats are real,” they said. Their tears and distress made this clear.

A few months later, I remember that these regular protests had taken a different turn. A few small groups walked alongside deputies as they attempted to move through the small SW1 postcode, hurling insults and accusations at close range and recording them on their phones.

You could see these groups huddle together and wait for a famous face, ready to pounce. If the politician responded in any way, these groups had images that could go viral. Ignore it, the politician could be accused of being rude and ignoring the public voice. The first few times I saw it, it was shocking. It appears to be a deliberate provocation aimed at creating content for social media.

Throughout this period, as today, many people with strong and deeply held opinions used their legitimate right to protest. God knows, public frustration with politicians is often completely understandable.

The protest is important. Many MPs themselves are veterans of noisy protests. Politicians like good arguments, vigorous debates. And of course there have been risks to politicians and Parliament before, whether from the IRA for many years or terrorist threats in recent times.

But surrounding politicians and shouting abuse, or trying to block their way as they try to walk down the street, is different. Now, almost every MP will tell you: what may look like an ambush can happen at any time.

These moments I remember, big and small, trace what has been a journey into a different kind of politics. Many of the people we choose to represent us truly believe that their personal safety and that of their families is regularly at stake.

And this week marks another major moment. The Speaker of the House of Commons says he made the decision to break the unwritten rules of Parliament because of these risks. He says he made a mistake in allowing the vote on Labor's motion because he was trying to protect his colleagues from public anger and danger.

Only with time, I think, will we be able to untangle everything that happened during those hours of chaos. Like us I talked about it in my Thursday newsletterthe chaos was not completely unfamiliar, but it was reminiscent of those months of macabre pantomime during the Brexit years.

But it seems that the events that unfolded in the Commons, and not just the shouting and screaming outside, were influenced not by information, but by intimidation.

Many politicians, and perhaps many of you, might think that this would be a deeply embarrassing precedent if it were allowed to stand. For his part, the President apologized. This could be a turning point in either direction.

Will the police have more powers to protect MPs as some advocate? Will politicians start to speak out more about the nature of the protests? Will some of those who took to the streets or in front of politicians' homes rethink their tactics – or go even further?

What happened during those hours of chaos Wednesday evening is a moment we will remember. But we cannot yet know what effect this will have, how it will mark our memories in the months to come.

