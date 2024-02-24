Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan asks IMF to conduct election audit before offering new loan: reports





Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday (February 23) that he had written a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) urging the world body not to approve a new loan to Pakistan before an audit of the recently concluded elections, according to information in Pakistani. media.

“The letter was written to the IMF and will be sent today. If the country gets a loan in such a situation, who will return it?” Khan said while hearing the £190 million corruption case against him in Adiala prison, according to media reports.

The News International reported that Khan was of the view that an additional loan would be a burden on the South Asian nation and increase poverty.

A senator from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had said just a day ago that Khan would write such a letter to the IMF urging it to carry out an audit of the February 8 elections.

Watch | Shehbaz Sharif set to return as Pak PM | No photographs of living beings in Afghanistan

The IMF, for its part, has indicated its readiness to work with the new Pakistani government.

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said the global body was ready to work “on policies to ensure macroeconomic stability and prosperity for all Pakistani citizens.”

Imran Khan's party claimed the elections were rigged. When vote counting began, the PTI recorded an impressive performance as candidates affiliated with it won 95 of the 265 seats in Pakistan's parliament. However, former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) has now emerged as the largest party. The PMLN now has 108 lawmakers in parliament.

The PTI claims that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials indulged in widespread electoral fraud and declared PTI-linked candidates defeat in dozens of seats despite their victory. The ECP denied the allegations.

The PMLN has now joined hands with Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and is in the process of forming the government.

(With contribution from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/pakistan-ex-pm-imran-khan-asks-imf-to-hold-election-audit-before-offering-new-loan-693529 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos