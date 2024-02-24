Top 3 news of the day: Jakarta immigration arrests 3 Yemeni nationals for suspected human trafficking





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – English tempo completed the top three news stories for Saturday, February 24, 2024. Here are the highlights: Jakarta Immigration arrests 3 Yemeni nationals for suspected human trafficking, Jokowi inaugurates nine roads in North Sulawesi and Australian Deputy Prime Minister states that it does not support the Free Papua movement. Here is the list of the 3 main news on English tempo Today: 1. Jakarta Immigration Arrests 3 Yemeni Nationals for Suspected Human Trafficking TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – South Jakarta Immigration apprehended three foreign nationals from Yemen suspected of being involved in human trafficking, Thursday evening, February 22, 2024. “All three were arrested in Kalibata's apartment in Pancoran, South Jakarta last night, February 22. We will continue to develop this case because the crime was committed by foreigners,” said Jakarta the head of the Jakarta Immigration Office, Sandi Andaryadi. , Friday February 23, 2024. With the help of Indonesian citizens, the three foreigners were accused of sending Indonesian citizens, including women, to the Middle East without going through legal procedures. Click here to read more 2. Jokowi inaugurates nine roads in North Sulawesi TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi inaugurated nine roads in Bolaang Mongondow Regency, North Sulawesi on Friday, February 23, 2024. He hoped that these new roads would boost the local economy. This ceremony constitutes an implementation of the Regional Road Instructions (IJD), as noted by the Press Office and the Presidential Secretariat. Click here to read more 3. Australian Deputy Prime Minister says he does not support the Free Papua Movement TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Richard Marles stressed that his country does not support the Free Papua movement. Marles made the statement during a meeting with Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto on Friday, February 23, 2024. “We, Australia, fully recognize the territorial sovereignty of Indonesia. We do not support any independence movement,” he told a news conference at the Defense Ministry office in Central Jakarta. Click here to read more Tempo.co

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1837495/todays-top-3-news-jakarta-immigration-arrests-3-yemeni-nationals-for-alleged-human-smuggling The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos