Rails, a great zombie hope looms. Great British Railways, the future once revealed by Boris Johnson, sometimes declared dead, or alive, or simply locked in stasis, returned in fits and starts last week.

The late arrival of a reform bill could, says rail minister Huw Merriman, mean plans for a new rail boss, separate from the government, will come into effect before the election. We will hand over decision-making to Great British Railways to integrate track and train, he promised.

But the short document has raised more questions from an industry long enlightened by promises of independence, while perceiving more micromanagement than ever in Whitehall. Few believe there is still time to implement the legislation, even with the promised immediate review from the Transport and Elections select committee potentially as late as the autumn.

Yet with services disrupted and costs still far outweighing revenues, the industry consensus is that something needs to change. The Aslef drivers' union remains in conflict after more than 18 months of strike action over wages. Attempts to cut costs by closing ticket counters failed in the face of a public backlash. In both rows, reluctant rail operating companies have been bullied into going along with government policy, but with the Treasury now pumping $42 billion into the railroad since 2020, according to Merriman, it's clearly him who leads the dance.

The optimists remain. Darren Caplan, chief executive of the Rail Industry Association, pointed out that passenger numbers have rebounded to more than 1.5 billion a year, coming within 90% of the pre-pandemic peak, a study by the consultancy firm Steer predicting that these figures could double. by 2050.

However, revenues are lagging behind the rebound in usage, with more lucrative business travel and commuting now making up a smaller share of the market, and guaranteed revenue from subscriptions declining, which according to the Rail Delivery Group, represents a continuing weekly deficit of 54 million.

With the exception of the unions, who favor full renationalisation, many hope that GBR will succeed in creating a better place for rail. The bill was released, not coincidentally, just hours before Bradshaw's speech, the annual rail gathering at which Transportation Secretary Mark Harper insisted last year that Downing Street and the Treasury remained fully behind GBR.

Andy Bagnall, chief executive of Rail Partners, a lobbying organization for rail operators, opened the proceedings by saying: If we continue like this we will deter a whole generation of people from traveling by train.

More than one executive admitted that he felt the industry was at its lowest level in decades. Dominic Booth, chief executive of Transport UK, lamented that there had never been a time when operators had had their faces so far away from the passenger, while another executive privately recounted how his own son had laughed when he suggested that he should also take the train. expensive, too unreliable was the verdict.

Private rail operators are keen to play a freer role than under their existing post-Covid contracts, a legacy of the sudden removal of franchises when most travel was abruptly halted at the start of the pandemic. But even if businesses have problems with the current regime, Labor's policies are the ones they are most worried about: there is not much meat on the bones yet, apart from a commitment to place train operating contracts under public control when they expire.

At Bradshaw's event, Merriman and his Labor shadow, Stephen Morgan, made pre-election arguments, although Morgan is constrained by the party's mantra that the details of our policy will be laid out in due course.

Railways Minister Huw Merriman said he hoped the reform could be implemented regardless of who was in power after the election. Photograph: Thomas Krych/Zuma Press Wire/Rex Shutterstock

Renationalizing operators one by one is a popular policy, free and already partially implemented out of necessity by a government which in theory is opposed to it. Morgan confirmed Labour's renationalisation ambitions would not extend to private freight or even rolling stock companies which have sucked huge dividends out of Britain, even though the rest of the industry has been hit by the pandemic and forced to make drastic budget cuts.

Otherwise, Labor is committed to delivering the biggest public transport reform in over a generation by restoring public accountability, creating a unified rail network with passengers at the heart, and [ending] fragmentation, are phrases which have punctuated many recent speeches by ministers.

The railway responds to its fourth transport secretary since reform was first reported in 2018, reminding that Covid is not the only cause of its problems. Chris Grayling commissioned a comprehensive review of the sector after the chaos caused by the schedule change in May of that year, when several franchises were in a state of financial collapse. When the Williams-Shapps review was published in 2021, a well-staffed transition team, led by Network Rails chief executive Andrew Haines, was tasked with creating GBR. A further delay saw the costs of creating GBR rise from 205 million to 381 million. The bill now suggests that GBR will be built entirely on Network Rail, while the Secretary of State will retain broad intervention powers.

Haines, for his part, said GBR must not and never can be Network Rail 2.0. This is a never-to-be-missed opportunity to build something new and better. But train operators are unhappy about ceding control of the railway to the infrastructure manager, even with assurances that it is only a pragmatic first step to move faster.

A source said: He may want to change the culture, but how long does Haines have left? People remain quite suspicious.

It is highly likely that if the plans progress it will be under a new government. While Labor said the bill had no chance of becoming law, its policy, due within weeks, is expected to include a similar integrated organizing brain for rail, a phrase that has once again become the government's guiding spirit current when Morgan spoke this week. Although Merriman suggested that Labor's alternative might be an unaffordable state bureaucracy run for the benefit of special interests and unions, he concluded: No matter who is in my place after an election, I hope they put implemented this railway reform because the industry is at an advanced stage. one by wanting it.