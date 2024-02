UN, Western countries monitor Israeli war crimes in Gaza: Erdoan

The United Nations and Western countries are monitoring Israel as it commits crimes against humanity against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said on Saturday. “So much so that the UN Security Council does not and cannot call for an immediate ceasefire,” lamented Erdoan, speaking at a meeting of the Justice and Justice Party. development (AK Party) in Trkiyes, in the province of Sakarya, in the northwest of the country. “Neither Western powers nor the UN Security Council have made any useful effort to prevent Israeli violence,” he stressed. Israel has been bombing the Gaza Strip since a cross-border Hamas attack, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people. The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid severe shortages of food, drinking water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. For the first time since its creation in 1948, Israel is accused of genocide before the International Court of Justice, the highest judicial body of the United Nations, because of its war in Gaza. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to end acts of genocide and take steps to ensure humanitarian aid is provided to civilians in Gaza. He also spoke about the success of Trkiyes, which became one of four countries in the world to “produce 5th generation warplanes”. Lauding the volume of exports of the country's defense industry in 2023, with around $5.5 billion, he said that this is the country's record. “Owning the KAAN combat aircraft, the Anadolu ship, the Aknc, the Kzlelma, the ANKA, the Altay tank and various missile systems is a matter of survival for us,” he stressed. He also highlighted the success of the Turkish armed forces in the fight against terrorism. Mentioning that there is not a single terrorist element positioned on Turkish territory, Erdoan noted that wherever there is a terrorist, Turkish soldiers find and “neutralize” him. “We will continue the fight until the last terrorist is neutralized, no matter who is behind them,” he added. Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply that the terrorists in question have surrendered or been killed or captured. During its more than 40-year terrorist campaign against Trkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Trkiye, the US and the EU – was responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

