PM Modi set to inaugurate AIIMS Kalyani on Sunday, but officials say hospital is operating without environmental clearance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate AIIMS Kalyani to the nation in a virtual inauguration ceremony on Sunday. The 960-bed hospital was built at a cost of 1,754 crore and started operations in 2019. Officials, however, claim that the hospital located in West Bengal's Nadia district is currently operating without environmental clearance.

According to the West Bengal Pollution Control Board, AIIMS Kalyani is currently in the violation category and faces environmental damage cost and penalty summed up to over 15 million. The establishment, however, requested an exemption and asserts that a health establishment does not require environmental authorization.

“AIIMS Kalyani authorities had applied for environmental clearance on October 6, 2022. Its construction began before they got clearance,” WBPCB Chairman Kalyan Rudra said at a conference of press.

He argued that the state government had no authority to exempt this amount. The WBPCB said it had filed a complaint in the ACJM court in Kalyani over the matter.

The details shared by the PIB in late December 2023, however, make no mention of the issue. 22 new Indian Institutes of Medical Sciences are being established across the country under the guidance of Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana and currently remaining at different levels of progress.

Construction work completed. MBBS classes, OPD services and IPD services are operationalized,” the PIB press release about AIIMS Kalyani said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Gujarat's first AIIMS during a visit to Rajkot on February 25. The senior official will arrive at AIIMS Rajkot on Sunday afternoon and will later address a rally at the racecourse ground. He will also take part in a one-kilometre road show from the old airport to the public gathering venue. Modi will virtually inaugurate four more newly built AIIMS at Mangalagiri, Bathinda, Rae Bareli and Kalyani during the ceremony.

(With contribution from agencies)

Published: February 24, 2024, 7:01 PM IST

