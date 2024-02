Trump calls on Alabama to protect IVF treatment after court ruling

By Lisa LambertBBC News, Washington

Reuters The former president, 77, called on Alabama lawmakers to “act quickly” to protect IVF.

Donald Trump said he supports the availability of IVF treatment, joining a growing number of Republicans who are seeking to distance themselves from an Alabama court ruling on the issue.

The state's highest court ruled last week that frozen embryos have the same rights as children and that anyone can be held responsible for their destruction.

At least three clinics suspended IVF treatment following the decision.

On Friday, Mr. Trump called on Alabama to find “an immediate solution.”

“We want to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies, not harder! That means supporting the availability of fertility treatments like IVF in every U.S. state,” the former president wrote on its Truth Social platform.

“[Like] “Along with the VAST MAJORITY of Republicans, Conservatives, Christians and pro-life Americans, I strongly support the availability of IVF for couples trying to have a precious baby,” he added.

Earlier Friday, in an apparent effort to ease the state's concerns, Republican Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said he had no plans to sue IVF providers or their families .

Mr. Trump's comments were the first on the issue and marked his opposition to a move that some Republicans fear could hurt them electorally by hampering plans to win back suburban women and swing voters.

Mr. Trump is the favorite to win the Republican nomination for the November election and arguably the party's leading voice.

In another sign of the party's efforts to distance itself from the Alabama decision, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which helps members get elected to Congress, sent a memo to candidates Friday directing them to express support for the IVF and to “campaign on increasing access” to treatment.

“No Republican Senate candidate supports efforts to restrict access to fertility treatments,” wrote the committee's executive director, Jason Thielman, in the memo obtained by CBS, the BBC's US partner.

The memo also cites an internal poll conducted by Kellyanne Conway, Mr. Trump's former White House adviser, showing that access to IVF is extremely popular.

A number of Senate candidates, including Arizona's Kari Lake, came out publicly in support of access to treatment after the memo was released.

Mr. Trump's only candidate for the Republican nomination, Nikki Haley, initially appeared to support the decision after saying she considered frozen embryos to be babies. She later denied supporting the court's decision.

Although Alabama's ruling does not ban or restrict IVF, several medical providers in the state have expressed fears of legal repercussions when they suspended fertility services in recent days.

This decision was made by the state Supreme Court and all of its justices are Republicans.

Democrats are already incorporating the Alabama case into their campaign, presenting it as a warning that their rivals will seek to chip away at women's rights if they win in the November election.

Mr Biden said in a post on cancel the right to abortion.

While many conservatives celebrated the end of Roe v. Wade, it proved a powerful motivator to get out the vote for Democrats and a messaging nightmare for Republicans.

