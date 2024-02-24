Democrats say AHY was once called Jokowi during dispute with Moeldoko





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Secretary of the Democratic Party High Council Andi Mallarangeng said Chairman General Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) was summoned by President Joko Widodo when there was a problem with Presidential Chief of Staff (KSP) Moeldoko. According to Andi, at that time, the President explained that the Palace had nothing to do with Moeldoko's actions in creating a rival leadership of the Democratic Party. “We asked directly, asked President Jokowi for an explanation. And then President Jokowi immediately agreed, gave time to meet with Mas AHY, called Mas AHY to the palace and gave an explanation to Mas AHY,” Andi said in a special interview with GASPOL. as reported by Kompas.com's YouTube broadcast on Saturday (24/2/2024). Also read: Democrats: we are waiting for the first meeting of the AHY cabinet with Moeldoko “He (the president) doesn't know anything, President Jokowi doesn't know anything. This is purely Mr. Moel's own initiative. And yes, we accept it. Because that's what the president said, we let's believe what the president said. So that's what Mr. Moeldoko did myself,” he said. According to him, Democratic Party officials currently consider what Moeldoko did at that time to be inappropriate. Additionally, Moeldoko is the leader of the KSP agency. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SJpk However, Andi now feels relieved because AHY entered President Jokowi's cabinet, while Moeldoko failed to take over as head of his party. “Now we work together in the same cabinet. He (Moeldoko) failed to commit theft against the Democratic Party and now the legitimate general chairman of the Democratic Party is present at the same cabinet meeting. You will see, where Is her smile genuine?’” Andi said firmly. Also read: Want to see Moeldoko's face during a cabinet meeting with AHY, Andi Mallarangeng: Sweet Revenge! The movement to remove Democrats from the leadership of the AHY has been going on since early 2021. At that time, a number of senior democratic cadres such as Jhoni Allen Marbun and Marzuki Alie launched an extraordinary congress (KLB) in Deli Serdang and appointed Moeldoko as rival general president. However, the Ministry of Law and Human Rights (Kemenkumham) stated that the legitimate democratic leadership is under the leadership of AHY. During the inauguration of AHY as Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Planning/Head of the State Land Agency (ATR/BPN) at the State Palace on February 21, 2024, Moeldoko was not not here. After that, Moeldoko explained the reason for his absence from the event via a social media post. According to Moeldoko, at the time of AHY's inauguration, he was a speaker at the World Food Organization (FAO) forum held in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Even though he was not present, the former TNI commander congratulated AHY via social media.

