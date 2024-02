On a day full of memories and resilience, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a poignant visit to Kiev, Ukraine, on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, on February 24, 2022. His presence in this besieged city was not only a personal gesture but a testament to the enduring support Ukraine has received from its allies, notably Johnson, who has been a staunch defender of the Ukrainian cause since the start of the conflict. Alongside Ukraine: more than a gesture Johnson's trip to Kyiv was symbolic, underscoring an unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and resilience in the face of continued aggression. During his tenure as prime minister, which ended in July 2022 amid a wave of controversy, Johnson was at the forefront of mobilizing international support for Ukraine. His advocacy has not wavered with his political mandate; rather, it is a personal mission to ensure that Ukraine's plight remains in the global consciousness. “I am honored to stand with you on this important day,” Johnson said, reflecting on the gravity of the anniversary. His words resonated with the shared history of struggle and solidarity that has come to define the relationship between the UK and Ukraine during this conflict. This visit was more than a ceremonial appearance; it was a reaffirmation of the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine's fight for freedom and democracy. In the midst of memory, a look towards the future Johnson's visit coincided with important developments in Ukraine's international position and defense capabilities. On the same day, the European Union, represented by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, announced the opening of a defense innovation office in kyiv. This decision not only symbolizes the EU's commitment to Ukraine's defense, but also paves the way for deeper integration of Ukrainian forces into European defense mechanisms. The creation of this office is part of a broader strategy to strengthen Ukraine's military resilience. Von der Leyen's announcement to deliver 500,000 rounds of ammunition and train 60,000 Ukrainian troops by summer 2024 underlines the EU's strategic commitment to Ukraine's defense infrastructure, strengthening the country's ability to protect its sovereignty. A complex legacy Johnson's advocacy for Ukraine, despite his controversial political career, highlights a complex legacy in which his foreign policy efforts, particularly toward Ukraine, have been widely praised. His visit sends a powerful message about the role of the international community in supporting nations facing unprovoked aggression. It's a reminder that support for Ukraine transcends careers and political affiliations, instead being rooted in shared values ​​of freedom, sovereignty and resilience against tyranny. As Johnson walked the streets of kyiv, his presence was a powerful symbol of the international solidarity that Ukraine has inspired across the world. It reminds us that even as political figures come and go, the principles they defend, especially in times of crisis, leave an indelible mark on the course of history.

