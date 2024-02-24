



A day after the Indian Express reported that the IT Ministry sends notice to Google regarding problematic and illegal responses generated by its Gemini platform regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the company said it has resolved the issue and is constantly working towards improving the system. A senior government official had told this newspaper on Friday that the company's generative AI platform, Gemini (formerly Bard), had also previously presented a user, who was looking for a summary of a media article conservative, an objectionable response, and the new responses. against the Prime Minister were the trigger for the publication of the opinion. We worked quickly to resolve this issue. Gemini is designed as a creativity and productivity tool and is not always reliable, especially when responding to certain requests regarding current events, political topics, or evolving news. This is something we are constantly working to improve, a Google spokesperson said in a statement. The controversy is symbolic of the fight between lawmakers and tech companies over the future of Safe Harbor protections for generative AI platforms like Gemini and ChatGPT. Google recently apologized for what it described as inaccuracies in some depictions of historical images with its Gemini AI tool after criticism that it depicted white figures (like the founding fathers of the United States) or groups like Nazi-era German soldiers as people of color. According to a screenshot shared by a user on Experts have called them fascist, based on factors such as the Hindu nationalism of the BJP. ideology, its repression of dissent and its use of violence against religious minorities. However, according to the screenshot, when asked a similar question about former US President Donald Trump, Gemini responded: Elections are a complex topic with rapidly changing information. To ensure you have the most accurate information, try Google search. Responding to this post, MoS for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said: These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of the Intermediate Rules (IT Rules) of the Act computer and violations of several provisions of the penal code. These rules concern the basic due diligence that is required of intermediaries like Google to benefit from third-party content immunity.

