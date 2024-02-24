Joe Biden Gives the Media a Desperately Needed Lesson About Donald Trump





The most disturbing thing I've ever heard a president say didn't come from Donald Trump.

This is from Joe Biden. Speaking to reporters in California on Thursday, the president had this to say about Donald Trump. “Two of your former colleagues who are not in the same network told me personally that if he wins, they will have to leave the country because he threatened to put them in prison,” Biden told Katie Couric. “He embraces political violence,” Biden said of Trump. “No president since the Civil War has done that. Kiss him. It encourages him.

Perhaps I should have been shocked by the revelation that Trump, if returned to power, would jail journalists. I wasn't, of course. I had to fight (and beat) him in court three times during his first administration to keep my White House press credentials. I had already privately heard Trump's threats. It was just disturbing to hear Joe Biden confirm this publicly.

I've already been jailed four times trying to defend my First Amendment rights when I covered a criminal case in Texas years ago. I spent a total of about two weeks in prison for this and I don't want to repeat that experience. I am not alone. There are at least a dozen journalists in this country who have done the same thing: gone to prison to protect their rights. We call ourselves the First Jailbirds Club.

A few years ago we gathered at the National Press Club to talk about our experience. The group had never met before. We found that although our experiences were very different, we all shared one thing in common: those who demanded that we go to prison, whether from a city, county, state, or federal government agency, claimed to support the first amendment. They just didn't think it applied to our case.

The fate of Alexei Navalny in Russia reminds us of the most extreme example of what can happen when members of the government do not respect freedom of expression or, for that matter, political opposition. But the fate of Julian Assange also serves as a reminder that Trump is not the only one who is the enemy of the free press. The Biden Justice Department could drop charges against Assange initiated during the Trump administration, but has not done so. The Wikileaks founder has languished in prison for five years and fought extradition and felony charges in the United States for nearly 13 years for publishing classified government documents based on the idea that the public had a right to know .

How long will we tolerate politicians so hungry for power that they will destroy us all to get it?

Imagine if Assange was extradited to the United States before the November elections. Trump would accuse Biden of persecuting journalists while being guilty of the crime himself.

It boils down to this: for a journalist to trust what a politician says is not only foolish, but dangerous. Some won't imprison you. They will all lie to you.

I have always had a distrust of authority, ever since I was a young child and watched our next door neighbor, a police officer, harass and confiscate illegal fireworks from neighbors on the 4th of July, then took them to his house and lit them. .

“My contempt for authority…has made me an authority myself,” said Albert Einstein. I know what he's talking about. Experience is the ultimate teacher and only those who possess it can understand.

As an example, whenever I preached to my oldest son when he was young that he shouldn't put his finger in the socket of a Christmas tree light, he didn't really understand until let him suffer the consequences. He quickly became an authority on the subject.

My experience tells me that Donald Trump means exactly what he says, and many politicians would do the same if given the chance. Worse still, while covering the Hamas war, a record number of journalists were murdered in an effort to silence those of us who risked everything to inform others. Those in power don't want us to let everyone know what's happening. This would risk losing control of the masses.

How long will we tolerate politicians so hungry for power that they will destroy us all to get it?

The press, of course, is itself a crook. But the difference is that we can do nothing other than report verified facts, even though we often do it poorly – often because of government intervention – directly and indirectly. We remain trapped by the politician who owns the pulpit and can pull the levers of power. The politician can imprison the journalist. The journalist cannot imprison the politician. We also remain trapped by the public who have been manipulated by the government into believing that we are the problem.

To be a journalist, you either have to have thick skin if you want to do your job properly, or limited intelligence or lack courage if you don't. You can avoid being pilloried, but only if you play with those in power, or if you are too stupid to understand the game at hand.

As I stood outside President Biden's appearance at a library in Culver City, California, on Wednesday, I saw a protester shout “Genocide Joe must go!” » I approached the protester who was carrying a bullhorn and asked him, “Why do you call him Genocide Joe?” » It was a simple and obvious question to ask. Instead of answering, the person I asked got angry and accused me of being stupid, Zionist, racist, CIA agent, and several other choice invectives that made me laugh.

Last year, shortly before Thanksgiving, I encountered a protester waving an Israeli flag in front of the White House. He shouted that all Palestinians were Hamas terrorists. I asked, “Do you really think everyone in Gaza is a terrorist?” I had to ask for obvious reasons, but was then told that I was an anti-Zionist, a Hamas supporter and probably a terrorist.

I was also called a Trump supporter for asking someone if they thought Biden was old. And was called a communist, a fascist, and a Biden supporter for simply pointing out the fact that Trump lost the 2020 election. I can't help but laugh at all of this.

Want a daily summary of all the news and commentary the Show has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Since none of those who said these things about me, nor any other journalists, actually know us, I cannot take these insults seriously. But I take the emotion behind them seriously.

America is suffering from a disease. Although we can only hope, as Einstein did, that the current crisis may lead to a better world, we have so far very little evidence of this possibility. We have only seen the psychological disorder caused by excessive nationalism and the equally violent response to it.

Extremists on both sides of the political spectrum contribute to the lack of trust in the press, but make no mistake, Trump's intentions are beyond any misunderstanding. He is the catalyst and engine of discord. Remove it and while the stupidity won't stop, the waters will calm.

This is why the world cannot see Trump in the White House again. He knows nothing other than division. And Biden was right to point out that Trump wanted to jail journalists.

Trump supporters don't care. But I've eaten Texas prison food, so I do it.

When Einstein fled Germany, he was fleeing the poison of nationalism and longed for a country of civil liberty and tolerance. The closest he found was here in the United States. Where is he today? More importantly, where will it be after the November general election?

