Jokowi inaugurates Bolaang Mongondow dam, AHY accompanies him





JawaPos.com – Residents of Bolaang Mongondow Regency can now have some relief from possible disasters, including floods. The Lolak Dam in Bolaang Mongondow regency, North Sulawesi province, is said to be able to reduce flooding by up to 29 percent. The dam, which was built with investment funds of IDR 2.02 trillion, was inaugurated directly by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) yesterday (23/2). Jokowi revealed that the Lolak Dam has a capacity of 16 million cubic meters and can irrigate an agricultural area of ​​2,200 hectares. Additionally, the dam is expected to reduce the risk of flooding by up to 29 percent in the surrounding area. This is a significant improvement over previous conditions. Also read: First day of service of new ministers: Hadi meets Mahfud MD and Gus Yahya, AHY drives Rapim and Kunker to North Sulawesi “It can be used as raw water for the people of Bolaang Mongondow, reducing flooding by up to 29 percent. If there was a flood before then there was a dam, the reduction was 29 percent and also for eco-hydroelectricity,” he explained. . During the inauguration, the presence of ATR Minister/BPN Head Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) attracted attention. Because it was the first time that AHY accompanied Jokowi on a visit after his inauguration on Wednesday (21/2). On the sidelines of the inauguration, AHY was seen catching fish with Jokowi. This moment was recorded on the YouTube channel of the Presidential Secretariat. Also read: AHY inaugurated as minister, Moeldoko absent, Prabowo wears pin with red and white ribbon AHY expressed his pride in the construction of the Lolak dam. According to him, to support this development, the Ministry of ATR/BPN played a role in the acquisition of 261 hectares of land or 157 plots. “I hope that this dam can advance the region and significantly improve the well-being of the people, increase agricultural productivity, prevent flooding and develop our tourism sector. We are all proud,” he said. (mia/c14/berry)

