Nikki Haley and Donald Trump face off





South Carolina voters are voting Saturday to decide between former President Donald Trump or their former governor, Nikki Haley.

Polls close at 7 p.m. ET, after which votes will be counted and the winner announced. Haley plans to speak once the winner is declared. Trump is hosting a watch party in South Carolina where he is also expected to speak.

South Carolina has an open primary, meaning voters of any party can vote in the Republican primary as long as they haven't already voted in the Democratic primary, which President Joe Biden won on 3 FEBRUARY.

As South Carolinians head to the polls, Trump has a roughly 30-point lead over Haley, according to a February survey from USA Today and Suffolk University, dashing any hopes of a home-field advantage.

Would Haley's defeat end the primary?

Haley vowed Tuesday to stay in the race at least until Super Tuesday on March 5, regardless of the results in South Carolina. Her campaign confirmed it has the funds to stay afloat after a month of record fundraising in January.

“We have the resources to go the distance,” a Haley campaign spokesperson told CNBC on Tuesday.

Republican candidates need 1,215 delegates to secure the nomination. Trump currently has 63 to Haley's 17. Until Haley drops out of college, the Republican primary will continue to be a two-horse race, much to Trump's dismay.

But even with her funding and determination, Haley's campaign faces a difficult road ahead.

Haley's campaign has tempered expectations over the past week, arguing that she does not need to win South Carolina to build momentum in future primaries. The former UN ambassador has yet to win a race this primary season, although she managed to eke out a narrower defeat against Trump in New Hampshire due to the large population of undeclared voters in the state.

South Carolina is much less undecided. In addition to leading in the polls, Trump enjoys the support of local GOP chapters in South Carolina, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace and other state lawmakers. State. Trump also has a good record in the Palmetto State, having won the GOP primary in 2016 and winning 55% of the vote in 2020 against Joe Biden.

Where are the candidates on key South Carolina issues?

South Carolinians have immigration and the economy on their minds when they vote, mirroring sentiments nationally. According to the February USA Today/Suffolk University poll, 42% of likely South Carolina GOP voters consider immigration the most important issue, while 26% prioritize the economy.

So far, Trump has made immigration a central pillar of his campaign, pledging to reinstate his immigration bans and carry out militarized mass deportations that he intends to make far more aggressive than his first term in office. the White House.

Despite his hardline approach to border security, Trump simultaneously worked behind the scenes to defeat a bipartisan border deal in Congress that would have provided $20 billion in border funding.

Trump reportedly asked Republican lawmakers to torpedo the bill so he could continue lambasting Biden and Haley for their immigration positions on the campaign trail.

Haley criticized Trump for derailing the bill: “Donald Trump, the last thing he needs to do is tell them to wait until the election to pass the border deal.”

Haley herself has a hardline record on immigration, despite the Trump campaign's attempts to portray her as weak on the issue. She said she would defund sanctuary cities, close the border and deport illegal immigrants.

Under the Biden administration, South Carolina's economy has improved.

The state's unemployment rate is 3 percent, down from 3.3 percent a year ago and below the national average of 3.7 percent. The state was also a major beneficiary of Biden's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which invested in electric vehicles, which has created more than 12,000 jobs so far. Inflation in the state is slowly cooling to 4.3% compared to the national rate of 3.1%.

However, Trump and Haley have repeatedly criticized Biden's economy. Their economic agendas both tend to include similar rhetoric of cracking down on trade with China and cutting taxes.

Haley's economic agenda, dubbed the Freedom Plan, centers on tax breaks for the middle class, boosting small businesses and eliminating Biden's $500 billion investment in clean energy projects, including South Carolina benefited.

Trump would also cancel Biden's IRA, restore his first-term tax cuts, which mostly benefited the wealthy, and impose major tax increases on foreign goods, specifically to restrict trade with China . During his first term, Trump's tariffs on China nearly sparked a trade war, which disrupted the global economy and raised prices for consumers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/02/24/south-carolina-gop-primary-nikki-haley-and-donald-trump-face-off.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos