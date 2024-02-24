On South Carolina's 2024 GOP primary election day, does former Gov. Nikki Haley have the power to beat Trump?





Washington — Nikki Haley appears poised to lose in her home state as she faces former President Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican primary in South Carolina on Saturday, but she vowed to continue the race GOP nomination regardless of the outcome.

The home state advantage did not translate into a lead in the polls for the former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor, who argued that Trump faced a voting problem. eligibility, given his legal problems, and surrounded himself with chaos. Nearly two-thirds of likely Republican primary voters said in a recent CBS News poll ahead of the primary that they would vote for Trump, with Haley in double digits.

A number of South Carolina politicians, whose careers were aided by Haley's support, support Trump. The former president also benefits from the state's conservative and evangelical voting base.

Nonetheless, Haley predicted it would be a “close” and “competitive” race and vowed to stay in the competition for the long haul, framing it as a race between David and Goliath.

“Giving up would be the easy route,” she said Tuesday in a major speech in Greenville, South Carolina, announcing that she had no plans to end her campaign. “I've been the underdog in every race I've run. I've always been David taking on Goliath. And like David, I'm not just fighting against someone bigger than me. I'm fighting for something bigger than me.”

In the days leading up to the primaries, Haley stepped up her criticism of Trump, accusing him of emboldening Russian President Vladimir Putin after the former president said he would encourage Russia to do ” whatever she wants” to any NATO country that would do so. failing to meet its defense spending obligations.

“What he just did was endanger all of our allies and all serving military personnel,” she said Monday in Camden, South Carolina. “I don’t know why he continues to weaken against Russia.”

She also accused Trump of trying to “win” the 2024 election by supporting his daughter-in-law as co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

In her speech Tuesday, Haley called Trump “unstable and unhinged,” said he was “becoming more and more mean and offensive” and “taking his anger out on others.”

Trump returned the blows.

Her campaign characterized Haley as a “dismal loser, hell-bent on an alternate reality.” While campaigning in the state earlier this month, Trump mocked Haley over the absence of her husband, who was deployed with the South Carolina National Guard in Africa.

When will the 2024 South Carolina Republican primary take place?

The South Carolina Republican primary is scheduled for Saturday, February 24. It follows the Iowa and New Hampshire caucuses, both of which took place in January, as well as the Nevada primaries and caucuses earlier this month.

Democrats held their primaries in South Carolina on February 3, and President Biden beat two candidates by a wide margin.

The dates were each decided by the political parties.

When will polls open and close for the South Carolina primary?

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. Voters who are in line when polls close at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters can find their polling station here.

How did the Haley and Trump polls fare in South Carolina ahead of the 2024 primary?

Before Saturday, Trump held a big advantage over Haley, who served as governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017 before joining the Trump administration, according to the latest CBS News poll, with more than double the support Haley had among voters. likely GOP primary voters, 65. %-30%. Three-quarters of voters said the fact that Haley is from South Carolina made “no difference” in determining whether they would vote for her.

Polls conducted before the primaries also showed that his arguments against Trump had no traction. A majority of voters did not see Trump's legal fights as a reason to support Haley and viewed his criticism of her mental health as unfair.

What is the current number of Republican delegates?

Heading into the South Carolina primary, Trump had about 63 delegates, compared to Haley's 17. Fifty delegates are up for grabs in South Carolina.

Nidia Cavazos and Olivia Rinaldi contributed reporting.

