Raising awareness of Israel's 'barbarities' one of Trkiye's main tasks, says President Erdogan





Raising awareness of the “barbarities” committed against the people of Gaza and preventing Israeli disinformation are among Trkiye's main tasks, the country's President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said on Saturday. “Recording and announcing the barbarities committed against our brothers in Gaza and preventing Israel's disinformation efforts are among our most important duties,” Erdogan said in a video message to the extraordinary session of the Islamic Conference of Ministers of Gaza. Information, an event in Istanbul attended by OIC member and observer countries. . Erdogan said Israel was using all means at its disposal to cover up its “war and crimes against humanity,” including through propaganda and distorting facts. Israel has also benefited from its influence over global media organizations, while accelerating its disinformation efforts, he added. Noting that Western media have contributed to Israel's “propaganda machine” through their biased coverage, the Turkish president said Muslim nations have a duty “to prevent lies from obscuring the truth.” “The Israeli administration, backed by the unconditional support of Western powers, is brutally massacring the inhabitants of Gaza whom it has confined to a small plot of land,” he said, adding that women, children and Older people make up the overwhelming majority of the population. dead following Israeli attacks on the Palestinian enclave. Noting that Israeli forces have also targeted members of the press, he said that “the number of members of the media killed by Israel to silence the voice of the free press exceeds 100.” Israel has been bombing the Gaza Strip since an October 7 cross-border attack carried out by the Palestinian group Hamas. The ensuing Israeli war killed more than 29,600 people and caused widespread destruction and shortages of basic necessities. Nearly 70,000 people were injured. Around 1,200 Israelis were reported killed in the Hamas attack. The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid severe shortages of food, drinking water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. Israel is accused of genocide before the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to end acts of genocide and take steps to ensure humanitarian aid is provided to civilians in Gaza. However, hostilities continue unabated and aid deliveries unfortunately remain insufficient to deal with the humanitarian catastrophe.

