PM Modi to inaugurate Bharat Tex 2024, the world's largest textile exhibition in India

With over 22 lakh square feet of exhibition space spread across 2 locations at Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi, participation of buyers from 100 countries and over 100 international speakers, Bharat Tex is set to become the largest textile event worldwide in India. This was stated by Ms. Rachna Shah, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, New Delhi. The 4-day event which will begin on Monday, February 26 will be officially inaugurated by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.

With innovation, collaboration and the Make in India spirit at its heart, Bharat Tex 2024 is the embodiment of Prime Minister Narendra Modis 5F vision, from farm to fiber, to factory, to fashion and abroad, who will also be seen inaugurating the exhibition. The event is expected to be the largest textile event globally, with over 3,500 exhibitors and over 40,000 visitors from over 40 countries. Bharat Tex 2024 will be a comprehensive showcase of the entire value chain of the textile industry, from showcasing India's rich cultural heritage and textile traditions to the latest technological innovations.

Organized by a consortium of 11 textile export promotion councils and supported by the Ministry of Textiles, Bharat Tex is built on the twin pillars of trade and investment and focuses on sustainability and resilience of supply chains . The four-day event promises to be a tapestry of tradition and technology, attracting, in addition to global policymakers and CEOs, more than 3,500 exhibitors, more than 3,000 buyers from over 100 countries and more than 50,000 professional visitors. An exhibition spanning nearly 22 lakh square feet and encompassing the entire textile value chain, will help position India as a global powerhouse in the textile sector, showcasing its capabilities and creating a dynamic throughout the Indian textile ecosystem.

Inspired by the honorable Prime Minister's 5F vision, the event has a unified approach from farm to fashion, covering the entire value chain.

Ms. Shah highlighted that Bharat Tex was not only the largest event of its kind in terms of size with over 2 million square feet of exhibition, but it was the first event of its kind to be organized simultaneously in 2 sites – Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi and that both sites had been fully inscribed. Furthermore, the event was completely unified and the entire value chain, across all elements, was represented.

Bharat Tex exhibition showcases clothing, furnishings, flooring, fibers, yarns, yarns, fabrics, carpets, silk, textile based handicrafts, technical textiles and many others. There will also be a retail high street focused on the fashion retail market opportunities in India. Other attractions at the show will include pavilions dedicated to sustainability and recycling showcasing the real work done by individual industries as well as clusters like Panipat, Tirupur and Surat, an Indi-Haat showcasing India's traditional handicrafts and looms, more than 10 fashion shows spread across the country. 4 days on varied themes ranging from Indian textile heritage to sustainability and global designs. Bharat Tex will also feature art demonstrations by master artisans, interactive fabric testing zones, product demonstrations and a showcase of global fashion trends.

It will also include a global conference with 350 speakers to deliberate on the issues and challenges facing the global textile industry and India's strengths that can be leveraged to address these issues. Over 40% of all sessions will focus on the three pillars of sustainability, resilient value chains and Indian prowess in the global textile industry. There will also be 3 national and 5 state sessions on opportunities, investment and trade, in addition to sessions on global megatrends shaping the future of the textile industry and the factory of the future, with a focus on AI and blockchain-enabled smart manufacturing.

A grand textile innovation challenge aimed at leveraging the pool of untapped innovation opportunities to identify new and innovative futuristic circular solutions, with a proven concept, with high potential for replication and scalability in the Indian industry textile and clothing, will also be launched during the event.

A specially curated pavilion at Bharat Tex tells the story of Indian textiles as an unbroken continuum from past to present to future.

The event received an overwhelming response with the world's largest textile companies including Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Vero Moda, Coats, Toray, H&M, Gap, Target, Levis, Kohls confirming their attendance. In addition, trade delegations from key textile clusters including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Belgium, France, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands , as well as multilateral organizations and global textile associations are also participating in the event.

The event is a perfect example of collaboration between all stakeholders in the value chain represented by 11 export promotion councils, covering the entire value chain, from farm to finished products. Not only EPCs, but other major organizations such as CMAI, CITI, SIMA, SGCCI, TEA, GEMA, YESS, ITMF, ITME, ATMA are partners of the event. The country's major textile states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Karnataka, are participating enthusiastically with dedicated pavilions and government representations.