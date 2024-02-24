During his visit to Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi organizes a mega roadshow in Jamnagar

PM Modi will stop at Jamnagar circuit for the night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening took out a grand roadshow from Jamnagar airport after his arrival in Gujarat. A large number of people lined up on both sides of the floodlit road, waving saffron flags, and chants of “Modi, Modi” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” filled the air as the Prime Minister's cavalcade made its way towards the Circuit House.

During the two-kilometre journey, Prime Minister Modi greeted people from his vehicle by waving.

At one point, the prime minister got out of his vehicle to greet enthusiastic supporters, including women and children.

The Prime Minister will stop at Jamnagar Ccircuit House for the night. He is expected to attend two functions in Devbhumi Dwarka and Rajkot districts of Saurashtra on Sunday.

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state BJP president CR Paatil and other leaders received the Prime Minister at the Jamnagar air base on his arrival.

The Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate Gujarat's first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot on February 25.

He will also inaugurate the four-lane cable-stayed bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka in Devbhumi Dwarka district.

As per a government statement, the Prime Minister will arrive at Rajkot AIIMS on Sunday afternoon and address a rally at the city's racecourse ground later in the evening.

He will take part in a one-kilometre road show from the old airport to the place of the public gathering, it was said.

During this ceremony, the Prime Minister will also virtually inaugurate four more newly constructed AIIMS, located at Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh), Bathinda (Punjab), Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh) and Kalyani (West Bengal).

PM Modi will also inaugurate and perform inauguration of Rs 48,000 crore projects of different state and central departments, such as NHAI, Railways, Power and Petrochemicals, Roads and Construction, Ports and health and family well-being.

Of these, Rs 35,700 crore projects are for Gujarat, while the rest are for other states.

The Prime Minister will launch key projects including power generation projects in Kutch, inauguration of the new Mundra Panipat oil pipeline project, a new cardiology hospital in Vadodara and doubling of the Rajkot-Surendranagar railway line, between others.

On Sunday morning, he will offer prayers at Shri Beyt Dwarkadhish Mandir and then inaugurate the four-lane cable-stayed bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka Island.

“The 2.32 km bridge, comprising 900 meters of double-span cable-stayed central section and a 2.45 km long approach road, was constructed at a cost of Rs 979 crore. The four-lane bridge of 27.20 meters wide has paths 2.50 meters wide on each side”, according to an official press release.

The bridge, known as “Signature Bridge”, was renamed “Sudarshan Setu” or Sudarshan Bridge.

Beyt Dwarka is an island near Okha port, almost 30 km from Dwarka town, where the famous Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna is located.

At present, devotees visiting Beyt Dwarka temple can only travel during the day by boat, while the construction of the bridge will allow them to travel at any time, officials said.

The Prime Minister will also visit Dwarka town and offer prayers at the Dwarkadhish temple before addressing a large gathering nearby.

From this hall, he will inaugurate or carry out the inauguration of several projects in Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka and Porbandar districts, according to the official statement.

