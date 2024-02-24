Politics
Boris Johnson speaks to GB News on second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Boris Johnson spoke exclusively to GB News on the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The former Prime Minister met Vadym Prystaiko, former Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Kingdom and reaffirmed his belief that Ukraine will win.
Speaking to GB News viewers, Johnson said: “Hello friends, I'm here on the second anniversary of Vladimir Putin's barbaric invasion of Ukraine.
“I am here in kyiv, where, despite everything, these valiant and heroic Ukrainians are fighting.
Boris Johnson met Vadym Prystaiko, former Ukrainian ambassador to the UK
News from Britain/Reuters
“And I have absolutely no doubt that they will win. And I think with the support of the West, provided we do the right thing, with the right military support, political support and economic, the courage of Ukrainians, their natural determination to fight for their homeland will prevail.
“But I am very happy to be joined by a friend I have worked with for years, former ambassador to London Vadym Prystaiko.”
The ex-Prime Minister asked the ex-ambassador how he saw the current situation.
Prystaiko replied: “There is hope, perhaps because people like you and so many foreign dignitaries have come and they do not come empty-handed.
“They come with ideas on how to put Ukraine on the world agenda. How to bring in weapons. How to impose sanctions. How to freeze Russian money all over the world to help Ukraine win of the territory and to find hope again.”
LATEST DEVELOPMENTS:
Volodymyr Zelensky on the front line near the city of Kharkiv
Reuters
Johnson then asked Prystaiko if he had a message for GB News viewers, to which he replied: “There is great support from the people there and from the government, from the regions everywhere, I I felt.
“I saw Ukrainian flags. I remember everything we did in Parliament, or even just talking to soldiers or people on the street who were inviting Ukrainian refugees.
“This is all consistent with what we felt in the UK and it was translated across Europe.
“You pushed Europeans and sometimes our friends to do more and more. Look where we are today. We are supported by Germany, supported by France. We would not be here without the initial impetus of the Kingdom -Uni. Thank you very much.”
Johnson then concluded, providing an overview of the war effort so far.
He said: “And remember, my friends, even though things seem difficult for Ukraine and have been for the last two years, the facts are simple: they expelled the armies of Vladimir Putin of more than half of the territory they originally occupied. busy.
“Approximately 315,000 Russian troops were killed or wounded, a ratio of probably seven to one compared to what the Ukrainian armed forces suffered.
“They destroyed thousands and thousands of Russian tanks, 40 percent of the Russian Black Sea fleet, and yet Ukrainian exports returned to pre-war levels.
“I have absolutely no doubt that with the right support from the West, Ukraine can win and it is vital that we provide that support in the months to come.
“It's an unconventional report, but here we are in kyiv, on the sad second anniversary of a Ukrainian population that, in my opinion, is absolutely determined to win. And they will win.”
